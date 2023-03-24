   

GMR's Women's Summit Was A Rousing Success

March 24, 2023

Inspirational speakers with real talk about struggles and challenges, but also celebrating success. These female leaders in the cannabis industry told stories, gave advice, and bonded with each other at the second annual Women’s Summit. These all-female panels represented some of the most accomplished women across all age groups, and races. Here are some of the images from the successful event. A huge thank you to the sponsors that helped make this happen:

  • The OG of edibles Wana Brands,
  • Cannabis banking firm Safe Harbor Financial
  • The legal offices of Feuerstein Kulick
  • We also want to recognize our associate sponsors: Etain, Metrc, LIM College, Citrin Cooperman, Maverick PR – huzzah to Shawna, Valley Bank, Sarah Lee Gossett Parish
  • Our product sponsors are Blinc Group, Binske, Zelira and The Bureau cannabis packaging

IMG_4467
IMG_4505
IMG_4531
IMG_4499
IMG_4490
IMG_4489
IMG_4478
IMG_4487
IMG_4474
IMG_4486
IMG_4483
IMG_4482
IMG_4481
IMG_4480
IMG_4529

