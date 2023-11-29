   

Good Shroom Co. Nearly Triples Revenue, But Still Posts Loss for FY2023

John SchroyerNovember 29, 20233min00

Related Articles

BusinessLegal

New York’s Adult-Use Market Set to Move Forward on Hundreds of Licenses

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Red Light Holland Trims Year-Over-Year Losses on Revenue Increase

BusinessPublic

RIV Capital Lowers Losses Even as Revenue Ticks Down

The company will launch new products in Ontario and Alberta in the near future.

Montreal-based Good Shroom Co. (TSXV: MUSH) filed its 2023 financials for the fiscal year that ended July 31, which revealed that the cannabis company pulled in just over C$4 million in revenue for the year but still posted a C$452,140 loss, which the company attributed primarily to a poor first two quarters.

CEO Eric Ronsse focused on the revenue portion in a press release, noting that the figures were a 266% jump from the year prior.

“Our growth strategy is effective and we have the team in place to successfully execute,” Ronsse said.

“Creating and offering innovative products is bolstering brand recognition and broadening our customer base, which is leading to increased sales,” he added.

Ronsse also projected optimism based on cash flows in the second half of the company’s latest fiscal year, which the company asserted had made it profitable.

“Despite accumulated losses in the first two quarters, we achieved positive cash flow in Q3 and Q4 and we expect to maintain this trend,” he said in a statement. “We are also remain optimistic about the growth opportunities for our wellness beverage division and we intend on further developing this market in the coming year.”

At the end of July, the Good Shroom Co. had C$1.4 million in total assets, including C$378,424 in cash, and C$986,477 in total liabilities with zero long-term debt.

However, the company reported that it also has an accumulated deficit of C$12.7 million, and stated in its annual report, “Management believes that these funds may not be sufficient to meet the obligations and liabilities of the company. These uncertainties cast significant doubt regarding the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

After the end of the 2023 fiscal year, the Good Shroom Co. in October updated its Canadian micro-processing permit to a standard processing license and is now authorized to “manufacture, sell, and distribute an unlimited amount of cannabis products.”

That’ll lead to a new product line launch in Quebec alone, with the company planning to roll out at least 10 new SKUs before January. It will also enter the Alberta market with “cannabis flower, edibles, joints, infused joints, and capsules.”

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew York's Adult-Use Market Set to Move Forward on Hundreds of Licenses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.