Green Market Report Honors Cannabis Finance Leaders

Cannabis is a complicated business, especially when it comes to the financials of the industry. But it’s a challenge these people, honorees at the Green Market Report Cannabis Finance Summit in Boston on March 22, have risen to.

Here is a brief introduction to each of the 2024 Green Market Report Cannabis Finance Award winners:

Accountant: Jeffrey Gittler, PKF O’Connor Davies

With 40 years of accounting experience and a comprehensive understanding of the cannabis and CBD sector, Jeff Gittler has been instrumental to the growth of PKF O’Connor Davies’ Cannabis Practice and its position as the leading provider of audit, advisory and tax services for companies across the market. Additionally, Gittler serves as vice chair of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants’ Cannabis Industry Committee.

In particular, Gittler’s depth of understanding and first-hand experience has aided numerous enterprises, including TILT Holdings and iAnthus Capital Holdings, in going public and achieving even greater levels of financial success.

Fintech: LeafLink

Due to federal illegality, cannabis businesses are hamstrung by regulations that limit the number of financial products available to them. There are ways to pay available today, but none of them are great options.

LeafLink’s financial solutions like Flex Pay and Direct Pay solve these problems and is actively moving the cannabis industry away from cash and other antiquated payment forms. These necessary services are also provided at no cost to cannabis retailers, many of whom are struggling in challenging and competitive local markets.

Financing Provider: Viridian Capital Advisors

Scott Greiper, CEO of Viridian Capital Advisors, founded Viridian Capital in June 2014 as the first FINRA affiliated/licensed financial services company in the U.S. cannabis and hemp marketplace. Viridian represents companies, investors, lenders, buyers, and sellers.

The advisory practice is meant to help “institutionalize” Viridian’s clients before they go to market for capital or M&A, by helping to build a professional board of directors, sophisticated financial models and valuation analyses, exit strategies, and strategic advisory services.

Our investment banking practice raises capital and executes M&A transactions through our New York City based broker-dealer, Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd. And the firm is widely recognized as the industry leader in research and capital markets data/market intelligence.

Financial Advisor: Darren Gleeman, MBO Ventures

As the managing partner of MBO Ventures, Darren Gleeman has spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives, notably revolutionizing Employee Stock Ownership Plan strategies to mitigate the tax burden imposed by 280E regulations. Gleeman’s crowning achievement in 2023 was developing a patent pending ESOP methodology used in executing the cannabis industry’s inaugural ESOPs, including the landmark transaction with Theory Wellness.

Chief Financial Officer: Sandy Li, Wana Brands

Sandy Li is a transformational business leader who possesses a strong strategic and business acumen backed by real-world experience in driving growth and strong profitability. As Wana expands its presence into new markets, Li’s experience in the complex financial challenges of multinational and cannabis industries is invaluable.

Li was appointed Wana Brands’ CFO in March 2022, as the cannabis edibles brand continues its expansion into new markets as well as innovating an ever-growing list of new products. Li has deep expertise in driving significant strategic transformations through M&A, international business expansion, new business development and ERP implementations.

Most recently, Li has been instrumental in positioning Wana as an international leader in the cannabis space by entering a new European market.

Chief Executive Officer: Randall Buchman, Emerald Growth Partners

Randall Buchman, the CEO behind Emerald Growth Partners and its flagship brand, Pleasantrees, is a standout leader in Michigan’s volatile cannabis industry. His background as a caregiver grower provides him with a unique perspective, enabling a successful transition into the regulated market.

Under his leadership, Pleasantrees has navigated through regulatory challenges and expanded its footprint during some of the industry’s hardest times. Buchman’s strategic approach to leveraging financial and market information through advanced data systems exemplifies his innovative and forward-thinking leadership style.

Buchman’s dedication to sustainable cultivation practices and high-quality products reflects his deep respect for the plant and its consumers. His commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and community engagement showcases how success in the cannabis industry should be measured by more than financial metrics.

Congratulations to all of the 2024 Green Market Report Cannabis Finance Award winners!