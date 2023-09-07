Green Market Report Honors Leaders in Michigan Cannabis

Despite having a relatively young regulated adult-use cannabis industry, Michigan has quickly become one of the largest legal cannabis markets in the U.S. At the first ever Green Market Report Michigan Cannabis Business Summit in Detroit on Sept. 6, we recognized some of the stellar industry players with the GMR Michigan Cannabis Awards.

Here are the award winners:

Top Dispensary: PUFF Cannabis Co.

Justin Elias, president and founder

The PUFF brand is quickly becoming a household name among cannabis consumers in Michigan, Over the last five years, the company has grown beyond all expectations. Justin Elias provides a clear vision for the direction of PUFF and strives for growth and inclusiveness within the company, which translates to a superior retail experience for customers.

Best Cultivator: Common Citizen/LIV Cannabis

Michael Elias, chief executive officer



While Common Citizen is laser focused on providing a quality product from its 70-acre greenhouse farm facility in Marshall, the company is also aware of its role in creating a more sustainable community – and planet. The Common Citizen team drives to ensure that employees within the cannabis sector are treated fairly and receive equal treatment as those in other industries.

Best Brand: True North Collective

Joey Stutz, chief operating officer

According to True North Collective’s website, the brand is “dedicated to providing safe, compliant, and consistent products to the medical marijuana market.” Even during truly challenging times, including CEO David Gaylor having to step aside for health reasons, the team has risen to the challenge to become one of the best brands in the state. Under the guidance of COO Joey Stutz, who stepped into Gaylor’s role, the company has thrived despite price challenges and growing pains.

Best Ancillary Services Provider: C3 CRE LLC

Corbin Yaldoo, president and founder



C3 CRE’s contributions to the commercial real estate and cannabis industries have set them apart as a trailblazer in providing exceptional ancillary services to businesses in these sectors. Corbin Yaldoo’s leadership has emerged as a transformative force in the realm of commercial real estate. His innovative approach to serving the unique needs of the cannabis industry has not only propelled the success of

numerous businesses but has also helped shape the evolving landscape of cannabis real estate.

Best Ancillary Products: Cryo Cure

Tracee McAfee, chief executive officer and founder



Cryo Cure founders Tracee McAfee and Greg Baughman created a globally patented drying and curing process that is now being sold and licensed all over the world. This process allows cultivators to save

on space and utility costs as cannabis is dried and ready to consume in less than 24 hours. The process creates a Live Cured Flower that keeps the flower in its freshest state with no bud shrinkage and all trichomes and terpenes in tact.

Congratulations to all of the 2023 Green Market Report Michigan Cannabis Award winners!