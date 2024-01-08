Green Market Report, NECANN Join Forces for Cannabis Finance Summit in Boston

Green Market Report, a leading source for financial news in the cannabis industry, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with NECANN’s 2024 New England Cannabis Convention for the upcoming Cannabis Finance Summit scheduled to take place on March 22 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Green Market Report Cannabis Finance Summit will be presented as an additional feature of the convention which has grown to three exhibit halls. The cost of attending this specially curated program is a low $85 in addition to the convention entry fee.

The GMR Finance Summit aims to bring together industry leaders, financial experts, and cannabis professionals to delve into the most important topics like preparing for changes in 280E, crunching the numbers for delta-9 hemp products, and more. By combining the journalistic expertise of the Green Market Report and the trade show experience of NECANN, this summit promises to be a premier event for those seeking valuable insights and networking opportunities in the cannabis financial sector.

“We are excited to collaborate with NECANN to present the Green Market Report 2024 Finance Summit. As an attendee at several NECANN conferences, I’ve always been impressed with the quality of their events,” said Debra Borchardt, CEO and Co-founder of Green Market Report.

NECANN, a prominent player in the East Coast cannabis community since 2014, brings its regional expertise and insights to the table. The East Coast has quickly surpassed the West in sales and brands as many states have legalized adult cannabis in the last few years, making this one of the year’s must-attend events. The event will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, and interactive sessions covering a range of topics, including cultivation, consumer trends, regulatory developments, and the latest technology, and innovation. Attendees can also look forward to networking opportunities with industry experts and potential business partners.

“We continue to look for ways to expand the value and opportunities for our convention attendees every year, and the Green Market Report 2024 Finance Summit is the perfect example of that,” said Marc Shepard, NECANN President and co-founder.

Registration is now open, and sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses looking to gain visibility in the cannabis finance space.

About Green Market Report: Green Market Report is a leading financial news source for the cannabis industry. The platform provides in-depth analysis, commentary, and insights into the financial markets, covering topics such as investment, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory developments within the cannabis sector. For more information, visit GreenMarketReport.com

About NECANN: NECANN has been the cannabis industry leader in developing engaging, high ROI conventions since 2014. The 10th annual New England Cannabis Convention is the 2nd largest B2B industry event in the U.S. with over 300 exhibitors and 10,000 attendees, and is one of eight conventions NECANN will host in 2024. For more information, visit NECANN.com