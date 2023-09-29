Green Market Report New York Awards: Best Brand PharmaCann

At the Green Market Report New York Cannabis Business Summit in New York City on Sept. 13, we recognized some of the stellar industry players with the GMR New York Cannabis Awards.

The cannabis-infused edibles market has seen an upswing in popularity, with consumers shifting towards more discreet and convenient options. It’s in this arena that PharmaCann, which won Best Brand, stands out as a trailblazer.

PharmaCann recently introduced the matter. brand. Known for its quality, consistency, and innovative approach, matter. has become synonymous with top-notch cannabis edibles, especially in New York.

The brand’s dedication to quality extends to its formulation; the Fusion Dissolvable Powder employs Quik+ technology, ensuring a faster and prolonged cannabinoid absorption.

It’s not just about edibles. The brand further satisfies varied consumer tastes with offerings like Cherry Cola Gummy Bites and Fusion Tinctures.

At the helm of PharmaCann’s digital frontier is Bryan Benavides, the director of digital marketing. With nearly three years in the cannabis industry, Benavides’ entry into this space was driven by his desire “to bring a digital strategy to a growing organization and industry.”

Since joining PharmaCann, he has been instrumental in bolstering one of the nation’s largest privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies’ digital presence.

His proudest accomplishment? “Building a strong digital team and launching our new website, Verilife.com, earlier this year,” Benavides told Green Market Report.

However, the journey hasn’t been without challenges. Navigating the intricate medical and recreational regulations across the eight states PharmaCann operates in presented a significant hurdle, he said.

But with challenges come opportunities. Looking ahead, Benavides is keeping a pulse on the developments in New York’s cannabis sector over the next year and is closely watching the potential implications of banking and rescheduling reforms.