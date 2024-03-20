Green Market Report’s Finance Summit tackles critical cannabis issues

Cannabis is a complicated business. But it’s also awash with people willing to lend a hand.

Green Market Report’s first event of 2024, the Cannabis Finance Summit in partnership with NECANN this Friday, March 22, in Boston, will tackle some of the industry’s thorniest issues with the best minds in the business.

NECANN attendees will need to upgrade their expo tickets to gain entry into the Finance Summit. This is a live, in-person event only; it will not be live-streamed or available online. In addition to hearing these speakers, you will be able to eat lunch at the event and network with attendees courtesy of our sponsor, Cannabiz Media.

It’s a packed agenda, covering a wide range of topics critical entrepreneurs and other cannabis operators.

The issues

Kicking off the agenda is a panel that explores one of the biggest issues for cannabis businesses: 280E. Hope is not a strategy, but if cannabis does get rescheduled as expected in 2024, there could be big balance sheet changes.

This panel will look at what a 280E change would mean for day-to-day operations. It reviews ways to prepare for the changes and make sure your accountants are geared up and ready to go. Jeff Finkle, CEO of The Arcview Group, will moderate a panel featuring Michael Harlow, managing partner at CohnReznick, and Mike Regan, the director of research at Excelsior Equities.

If you’ve been wanting to meet him, the BEST reporter in cannabis today, John Schroyer, will be moderating a panel on exit strategies. Figuring out how to exit your business can be difficult when you have lots of partners and interested parties. Sheri Tarr, founder of 68 Partners, and David Feldman, founder of Skip Intro Advisors, will join Schroyer on the stage.

Accessing funding has been another hurdle for many cannabis operators, who have found themselves cut off from many traditional sources. But our Lending a Hand panel, moderated by Kristin Jordan, the founder of Park Jordan, will provide guidance on navigating the complex field. Panelists all approach lending from different perspectives and include: Jordan Tritt, CEO of The Panther Group, Adam Stettner, founder and CEO of FundCanna, and Steve Ernest of Chicago Atlantic.

Ever wonder who’s getting the money that is deployed in the cannabis industry? Frank Colombo, managing director of Viridian Capital Advisors, has the data! And he’ll share it with attendees at the Finance Summit.

Illicit operators continue to challenge the regulated industry, but it’s difficult to truly measure how big a problem it is. Ed Keating, co-founder at Cannabiz Media, will delve into the sobering realities of the illicit operators by using their real data and not just guesswork.

Make sure you introduce yourself to our breaking news reporter, Adam Jackson, who will be moderating this panel on The Math Behind Hemp Delta-9 Products. While some on the regulated side of the cannabis industry have no intention of including these products in their portfolio, some are seriously considering it as a way to help boost their bottom lines. A few cannabis companies have already taken the plunge and have a presence in both sides of the cannabis equation. Jackson is joined by Jonathan Rubin, CEO of Hemp Benchmarks, and Peter Barsroom, founder and CEO of 1906 New Highs.

Meet the investors

Is your business in need of money? You’re in luck! Green Market Report‘s Executive Editor, Debra Borchardt, will be speaking with several industry investors looking for targets, including:

Sydni Joseph, co-founder, BPH Holdings

Micah Tapman, managing partner, 730 Income Fund

Brett Finkelstein, Skyvest Partners

Matt Hawkins, managing partner, Entourage Effect Capital

Scott Jordan, Alternative Finance Network

Finally, if you were wondering about whether family offices and institutional investors wanted to get involved in cannabis then make sure you sit in on this special panel. Borchardt will speak with Erin Arvelund, head of digital content at Pensions & Investments, and Kristen Oliveri, editor of Crain Currency, a family office publication, about which institutional funds are already in cannabis and what the appetite is from family offices.

Winner winner

Closing out the day, Green Market Report will announce its 2024 Cannabis Finance Award winners.

This will be a fabulous day and we hope to see you at the Summit. Register now here and make sure you upgrade your NECANN ticket.