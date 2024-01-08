   

GrowGeneration Updates Investors On 2023 Revenue Estimates

Debra BorchardtJanuary 8, 20244min00

Related Articles

Business

How to Find the Right Opportunity in an Emerging Market

BusinessLegalPrivate

Latest Variscite Case Amplifies New York Market Uncertainty

BusinessPrivatePsychedelics

New Ibogaine Study for Vets Finds Positive Results for TBI, PTSD

Revenues likely declined in the fourth quarter even after the company said it would reach the high end of its projected estimates for the year.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) published an update to its full-year 2023 financial outlook ahead of the company’s presentation at the retail ICR conference in Florida.

GrowGen said it now expects revenue for full-year 2023 to be at the top end of the previously communicated guidance range of $220 million to $225 million. The company also said that its adjusted EBITDA  guidance for full-year 2023 remains unchanged to be between a loss of $4 million to a loss of $6 million.

“We are pleased with our efforts and progress we made company-wide in 2023 leading us to announce our expectation of revenue at the top-end of our previously communicated range, ” said Co-founder and CEO Darren Lampert. “We remain excited about our current slate of internal initiatives for 2024 and continue to prudently manage our business, focusing on creating a more nimble and efficient organization that is better-positioned for profitable growth this year and beyond.”

Third Quarter Earnings

Green Market Report wrote in  November that  GrowGen’s earnings revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 dipped 13% to $55.7 million, down from the previous quarter, underscoring the volatility in the hydroponics market. The key metric of same-store sales fell by 14.4% from the year prior. The same metric saw a 15% slump at the end of the previous quarter, an unsettling sign that could suggest a more severe slowdown in consumer spending within the niche market.

Despite the revenue dip, the firm maintained its financial forecast for the year, signaling confidence in its strategic pivot toward proprietary products and a streamlined store footprint.

At the time Lampert said, “Further in the fourth quarter, we expect to consolidate 6 additional locations where we identified cost rationalization opportunities through our ability to serve a similar customer base from a smaller footprint.”

Fourth Quarter Estimates

The first nine months of 2023 puts the company’s revenues at roughly $177 million. That means that if the company hits the top end of its projected range of $225 million, it is likely to deliver another down quarter of revenue at an estimated $48 million.

Simply Wall Street did note that In the last twelve months, the biggest single insider purchases came from Co-Founder Darren Lampert who bought $994,000 worth of shares for $2.36 per share. The stock was selling at $2.46 in early trading.

 

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHow to Find the Right Opportunity in an Emerging Market

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.