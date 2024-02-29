Grown Rogue targets New Jersey as revenue soars 32%

Oregon-based Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF) reported a 32% climb in revenue for the fiscal year that ended Oct. 31, 2023, with earnings rising from $17.8 million in 2022 to $23.4 million.

Still, the company posted a net loss of $662,320, down from $419,951 in net income in the same period the previous year.

Operating cash flow doubled from $3.2 million in 2022 to $6.4 million, reflecting better management and cost control. After accounting for $3.5 million in maintenance and expansion investments, the company’s free cash flow stood at $2.8 million.

“We are pleased to announce another record year at Grown Rogue, highlighted by continued strong performance in our core markets of Oregon and Michigan, and in our new advisory agreement with Goodness Growth,” CEO Obie Strickler said in a statement Thursday.

Further developments include a strategic advisory agreement with Goodness Growth Holdings to help with Grown Rogue’s operations in Minnesota and Maryland. Additionally, Grown Rogue is expanding into the New Jersey market, with construction expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024 and sales anticipated to start in the third quarter.

“We are pleased with the construction progress in New Jersey and continue to believe this is an incredibly compelling return on our capital and capabilities,” he said.

The company also made a retail investment in collaboration with Bengal Capital, focusing on a dispensary in West New York, New Jersey, as part of its market expansion strategy.

To support its growth and expansion strategies, Grown Rogue closed three rounds of convertible debentures, raising a total of $8 million.

Strickler added, “Our 2024 corporate objectives remain unchanged from 2023: continued operational improvements, launching in New Jersey, and identifying and executing our next expansion project. We continue to refine our production, genetics, and efficiencies in our markets, drive increases in quality and yield for Goodness Growth, and gain market share in our new packaged products in Michigan and Oregon. We are also looking to expand into at least one additional market should we find an opportunity that fits our criteria, and we are in some advanced discussions on this front.”