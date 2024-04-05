Hawaii adult-use cannabis legalization bill dies in House committee

A push to legalize adult-use marijuana in Hawaii ended after House Democrats announced they would not proceed with a bill that had already passed the state Senate.

The legislation, SB 3335, would have legalized and regulated cannabis for adults over 21 years old. Despite receiving Senate approval in March, the bill met its demise in a House committee this week.

Maui Democrat and House Finance Committee Chair Kyle Yamashita said that Hawaii’s efforts to legalize adult-use cannabis has been a “deeply divisive issue.” He cited the state’s ongoing efforts to address challenges stemming from last summer’s wildfires as reasons for not advancing the legislation.

“Due to numerous concerns regarding the implementation of the bill, the House has decided against further deliberation in the House Finance Committee,” Yamashita said in a statement Tuesday. “This decision is strengthened by the prevailing ‘no’ votes from committee members expressed on the House floor.”

He added, “During an abnormally fiscally challenging year, the committee must prioritize addressing wildfire-related expenses after the August 8 tragedy in Lahaina and Upcountry Maui. Ensuring the recovery of our communities continues to come at an extraordinary cost to the state budget, and the full cost of implementing the legalization of adult-use cannabis is unknown.”

The version of the bill that passed out of the state’s Senate would have allowed adults to possess up to one ounce of cannabis flower and five grams of concentrates. It also established a variable tax structure depending on the intended use for the cannabis products (adult-use, medical, or industrial hemp).

In addition, the bill included provisions to prevent discrimination against cannabis users in various areas, such as child custody, parole, and state benefits. It also provided for the expungement of certain cannabis-related criminal records and resentencing of individuals convicted under older laws.

A recent poll showed that 58% of Hawaii residents support legalizing and regulating marijuana. Gov. Josh Green also expressed support for legalization as a public safety measure.

“While we are disappointed that the legalization bill has died for the year, there is still another crucial bill in play that would improve Hawaii’s inadequate decriminalization policy, which currently only applies to up to three grams of cannabis,” Karen O’Keefe, director of state policies for Marijuana Policy Project, told Law360.

“With the absence of legalization this year, it is imperative that the legislature passes this bill. It would spare hundreds of people a life-altering criminal conviction for the personal use of cannabis.”