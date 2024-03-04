Hemp companies sue New York over industry rules, ‘selective’ enforcement

A group of 10 hemp companies, including both homegrown entrepreneurs and those from across the country, filed a second lawsuit against New York cannabis regulators last week, alleging they’ve lost millions in revenue because of recently adopted industry rules. They also claim to have been unfairly targeted by the state as part of a wider crackdown on the illicit market.

The new legal action, filed in federal U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York, follows an earlier state-level lawsuit by hemp beverage maker Cycling Frog, which successfully got an initial version of rules thrown out in November last year over a procedural technicality.

The New York Office of Cannabis Management and the state’s Cannabis Control Board revisited the issue immediately after that ruling, approving a very similar set of rules with a “significant change” that also requires all hemp-based products to have “no more than 0.3% total Delta-9 THC concentration,” according to the new suit.

The suit contends that previously, the state had not laid down a required ratio of CBD-to-THC for legal hemp goods, but the new rules established a 15:1 CBD-to-THC ratio, which immediately made an estimated 75% of already available hemp goods suddenly illegal when the rules went into effect in November.

“The cannabinoid hemp market has been essentially halted” as a result of the rules, the lawsuit asserts, with losses for some of the plaintiffs easily totaling six figures in revenue in the past three months, as they’ve had to pull most of their products off shelves or shutter their businesses entirely.

“In order for Petitioners to comply with the regulations, they will need to effectively destroy all non-compliant products for sale and wait for manufacturers to change the basic formulations or all of their products, which could take months if not years to perfect, as well as costing petitioners thousands of dollars,” the suit contends.

Hemp retailer NY lawsuit

The rules as a whole have “had an immediate and devastating effect on legally cognizable cannabinoid hemp retailers,” the suit contends, and helped push consumers towards the illicit market. The lawsuit alleges that some companies have lost north of $1 million already, while others have lost tens or hundreds of thousands.

A spokesperson for the OCM declined to comment on the suit, citing the pending nature of the litigation.

Illegal raids?

The suit goes on to accuse the OCM, the CCB, the Department of Tax and Finance, and other state agents of illegally raiding some of the plaintiffs’ hemp stores and seizing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of products without warrants or justification.

“Respondents’ actions … were not legally justified but were arbitrary, capricious and politically motivated as a means to crack down on New York’s rampant illegal cannabis and hemp retail market,” the suit asserts.

That includes raids on licensed hemp retailers Hidden Hemp, The Green Room, and Windy Hill CBD and Wellness last year alone, each of which had products seized by the state, and each of which were never served with any official violation by the OCM or any other enforcement agency, the suit claims.

One of Hidden Hemp’s four stores was raided in Brooklyn last March, and the OCM seized $150,000 worth of goods, but never provided the owner with a way to appeal the seizure or prove his business was legitimate. Losses to date total $1.2 million, according to the suit, and the owner has had to close two of his four shops.

The Green Room, another licensed hemp retailer, had its location in the West Village of New York City raided twice last year, first in July and then December. OCM agents seized $18,000 worth of goods. The company also never received a notice of how to get its goods back and was forced to close both its two shops. The owner said they incurred losses totaling $200,000.

Windy Hill CBD and Wellness, which has two hemp shops in Greenwich and Glen Falls, had its Glen Falls location raided in August, and though no products were seized, the company asserts its reputation was damaged because customers took photos during the raid of police officers manning the door. The pictures made the rounds on social media with the caption “Cops are busting the Windy Hill” shop, which led to a decline in sales and losses of approximately $65,000.

“It was clearly a raid without warning or notice. Although requested, no warrant was provided,” the suit alleged of the Windy Hill inspection.

Losses mount

Other plaintiffs in the case focused on their hit to revenue because of the controversial new hemp rules.

Raven’s Landing, another New York licensed hemp retailer, claimed in the suit that it had been “forced to remove over 80% of its products from shelves” due to the new requirements, with losses of approximately $600,000.

Cycling Frog, the Washington state-based hemp beverage maker, also claimed in the suit that its losses due to the rules topped $1 million.

New York beverage distributors Sarene Craft, Gasko & Meyer, and Rebel Rabbit said in the suit their respective sales of hemp-infused beverages took a nosedive after the new rules went into effect. Sarene Craft estimated its losses at $900,000, Gasko & Meyer pinned their losses at $770,000, and Rebel Rabbit reported $220,000 in lost revenue.

The lawsuit requests a court order that prohibits New York state officials from enforcing the hemp rules, requires the establishment of an appeals process for hemp companies to get seized goods back from the state, and punitive and compensatory damages of at least $1 million.

No hearings have yet been scheduled in the case, according to court records.