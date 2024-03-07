Homeland Security, NYPD, NY National Guard team up on cannabis smuggling investigation

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has teamed up with the New York National Guard and New York City Police Department to investigate illegal cannabis smuggling across the U.S., potentially by international crime rings with roots in Eastern Europe, Green Market Report has learned.

The New York National Guard Counterdrug Task Force is looking into “illicit cannabis coming across state lines and being sold in New York,” said Richard Loutfi, a senior analyst with the task force.

He’s working in a supporting role for an investigation spearheaded by the NYPD and Homeland Security. The Drug Enforcement Administration is not yet involved, nor is any other federal agency, he said.

Loutfi contacted Green Market Report with questions about marijuana trafficking between California and New York.

Loutfi said he was just assigned to the case, indicating that the investigation is in its very early stages, but wrote in an email that he’s “currently supporting an interstate federal case involving illicit cannabis trafficking, marijuana cultivation, distribution, money laundering, human trafficking, shell companies, and other illegal activities.”

“I need to find out how is the cannabis getting into New York and where is it going into New York?” Loutfi told Green Market Report in a subsequent call. “If we can establish a nexus in Manhattan, because they’re tracking a linkage to Serbia or Montenegro.”

Loutfi said that law enforcement intelligence has identified four farms in California that are connected to the case he’s working on, and which are being used to launder money, “But we want to be able to track how are they moving (cannabis) from California to New York, and where’s it going,” he said.

The case isn’t only about illicit marijuana, Loutfi emphasized. In fact, that’s not even necessarily the central focus of the investigation.

“It’s bigger than that. It’s involving major multinational crime. We’re talking about financial crimes, human trafficking, forced labor,” he said. “It’s a big case.”

Loutfi asked about illicit cannabis sales in New York and California, possible open-source trucking routes between the two states, track-and-trace data and programs, and so-called “burner distributors” shipping legal cannabis from California to New York.

When asked for further details on the investigation, Loutfi said he couldn’t share more “at this time.”

Homeland Security was also involved in seven search warrants being executed in New York on smoke shops that were allegedly selling illegal marijuana “after a year-long investigation,” the Westchester Journal News reported Thursday. Those warrants were executed at two shops in Clarkstown, two in Orangetown, and one in the Village of Suffern. The businesses searched were not identified by name.