How to prepare for the cannabis industry earnings season

As the cannabis industry gears up for another earnings season, investors are reminded of the critical importance of thorough preparation in navigating the flurry of corporate financial reports.

Understanding a cannabis company’s performance extends far beyond merely glancing at the headline figures in a press release. To gain a deeper understanding of performance versus the headlines that companies want you to focus on, investors should carefully select focal points for review and establish a comprehensive plan to assess company performance against their expectations.

This preparatory phase not only streamlines the evaluation process but also enriches decision-making by providing deeper insights. By dedicating time to preparing for earnings season, investors can ensure that their analysis is not only more efficient, but also more informed.

This ultimately enhances the ability to make sound investment decisions in the burgeoning cannabis market.

Analyzing historical data

Understanding a company’s past performance sets the stage for placing current performance in context and determining if the company is on track to achieve its key objectives.

Select the factors of company performance you want to focus on, such as:

Revenue

Margins

Capital efficiency

Cash flow

Within your focus factors, identify the key metrics that will measure performance, such as:

Same store sales growth

Gross margin

Net margin

Days sales outstanding.

Once you have these identified, review the performance of those factors and metrics over the previous 2-3 quarters and think about what you expect to see in upcoming results. This will provide context for the company’s current quarter performance as well as their progress versus stated objectives.

Cash flow management in cannabis

This past year, the cannabis industry largely emphasized cash flow optimization, but understanding how cannabis companies accomplished their cash flow objectives is paramount. It’s important to look beyond the net cash flow number and focus on how the company accomplished its results.

One key aspect to consider is the management of accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) over the preceding quarters. These provide valuable insights into a company’s cash management practices.

Additionally, trends in inventory management can be useful to understanding operating cash flow. Of course, payment of taxes is also another aspect to scrutinize, since many companies delay some or all of their tax payments to preserve cash.

Looking at other sections of a cash flow statement may reveal some expenses that you would consider “operating” cash flow, but could be classified as “financing” due to accounting rules. For example, some financing lease payments show up in “Cash from Financing Activities” versus “Cash Flow from Operations.” Often, those expenses are more akin to operating the business.

Analyzing inventory turnover and the strategies employed by cannabis companies in managing inventory – such as discounting to liquidate inventory or building up inventory in anticipation of market trends – can significantly impact margins and overall financial health.

Delving into historical cash flow statements unveils crucial details about cash generation and utilization, shedding light on where cannabis companies have been allocating their resources. Armed with this information, investors can identify trends and key metrics that offer a deeper understanding of a cannabis company’s financial health.

Preparation is key

This cannabis earnings season, remember that it’s imperative to prepare in order to navigate the complexities of corporate financial reporting in this rapidly growing sector.

By making a plan and outlining what you aim to learn from the reports, coupled with researching historical trends and setting expectations accordingly, investors can better interpret the data from cannabis companies.

The role of historical data analysis and strategic planning cannot be overstated, as they serve as guiding lights in making informed decisions amidst the flurry of financial information. Both investors and operators alike are encouraged to implement a plan that paves the way for a successful informed decision-making and strategic foresight, resulting in a successful cannabis industry earnings season and enduring success of your portfolio.

Anthony Coniglio is the president, chief executive officer, and board of directors member of NewLake Capital Partners Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects.