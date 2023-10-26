   

Humble & Fume Sales Tick Up in FY2023

Jenel Stelton-HoltmeierOctober 26, 20233min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Goodblend Ordered to Pay $15.5M and Vacate Pittsburgh Facility

BusinessPrivatePsychedelics

Electric Shock Vs. Ketamine: Which Is Best For TRD?

BusinessPublic

1933 Industries Has High Hopes For Nevada Tax Break

Revenue increase driven primarily by focus on growth in California.

North American cannabis distributor Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL) (OTC Pink: HUMBF) reported total revenue of C$68.5 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, a year-over-year increase of 3.6%.

Most of that growth was attributed to the company’s U.S. operations, primarily its California distribution business. U.S. revenue for the year totaled C$40 million, up 5% over the previous year.

In addition, the company recorded a substantial decrease – 46% – in operating expenses, excluding the California distribution business. Including California, operating expenses increased 17.7%, as Humble & Fume focused heavily on expanding in that market.

“Our commitment to strengthening the core of our business remains resolute,” CEO Jakob Ripshtein said in a statement. “Anchored by our strategic priorities to stabilize operations, optimize leadership, and reduce costs, our ongoing efforts have yielded positive momentum.”

Strategic cost reductions included implementing a targeted reduction in SKUs across the company, resulting in 28% less product offerings in Canada and 15% less in the U.S.

Net loss for the fiscal year increased to C$25 million, compared with a loss of C$16.1 million for fiscal year 2022.

The latest financial report from Humble & Fume indicated that the company continues to operate as a going concern. However, management noted in its discussion that it believes it has sufficient cash on hand to service its liabilities and fund operating costs for the immediate future; however, there is uncertainty as to how long these funds will last.

As of June 30, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $2.8 million.

During the fourth quarter, overall revenue fell 4% to C$14.5 million, compared to the same period a year ago. However, the recorded net loss for the period improved to C$6.5 million, compared to a net loss of C$7.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Jenel Stelton-Holtmeier

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCannabis Operators Sue U.S. Over the CSA, Intrastate Commerce

nextThe Daily Hit: October 26, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.