   

Hydrofarm losses down in 2023, but so were sales

John SchroyerFebruary 29, 20242min00

Related Articles

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Compass widens Q4 loss as patient hurdles slow trials

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Braxia Scientific cash dwindles even as revenues rise

Business

Report: Cannabis industry poised for massive hiring wave in 2024

The company also focused on expanding its customer base beyond the cannabis industry.

Pennsylvania-based Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HYFM) scaled back its financial losses immensely in 2023 compared to the previous year, but still posted a $64.8 million loss amid sliding sales.

The hydroponics equipment manufacturer’s sales in the fourth quarter decreased year-over-year to $47.2 million from $61.5 million, with a quarterly net loss of $15.2 million. For all of 2023, sales were down to $226.6 million from $344.5 million, the company reported.

Hydrofarm attributed the revenue dip to “a 18.7% decline in volume of products sold and a 4.5% decrease in price/mix of products sold,” and said a “decrease in volume was primarily related to an oversupply in the cannabis industry.”

The figures may appear grim, but it’s a significant improvement from Hydrofarm’s 2022 fiscal year, when it lost $285.4 million.

CEO Bill Toller asserted in a press release that Hydrofarm is heading in the right direction, with increased gross profit of $37.6 million for the year and free cash flow of $2.8 million. Those achievements were the result of what Toller said was the “successful execution of our restructuring plan,” which the company embarked upon last year in order to “right-size” its manufacturing to meet market demand.

“Our margins improved as we focused on higher margin products and enhanced our operational efficiency. Our cash balance grew and our inventory levels decreased as we managed our working capital aggressively,” Toller said, adding that the company has broadened its customer base beyond the cannabis market into “food, floral, and lawn & garden.”

“We are well underway with the second phase of our restructuring strategy… and in conjunction with several productivity initiatives expect to realize additional cost savings in 2024,” Toller said.

At the end of 2023, Hydrofarm had $507.6 million in total assets, including $30.3 million in cash, against $217 million in total liabilities.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCronos Group delivers solid quarter despite Israeli-Hamas war pressure

nextGrown Rogue targets New Jersey as revenue soars 32%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.