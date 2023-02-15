   

IGC Updates Investors On Earnings, Alzheimer's Study

Debra BorchardtFebruary 15, 20235min2050

Related Articles

Business

Twitter Eases up on Cannabis Marketing

BusinessPsychedelics

Can Psychedelics Combat Aging in Humans?

BusinessPrivateVideos

Union Square Travel Agency Dispensary Opens In New York City

IGC is expanding its Alzheimer's study with more patients.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. also known as IGC (NYSE: IGC) reported its third fiscal quarter 2023 financial results. Revenue increased 133% to $332,000 in the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2022, versus last year’s $142,000 in the same time period. The company attributed the increase to its life science segment, which includes, among others, natural products targeting women with premenstrual syndrome (“PMS”), period pain, and sleep disorder. The net loss for the quarter was approximately $2.2 million or ($0.04) per share, compared to approximately $2.4 million or ($0.05) per share for last year.

Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC, commented, “We are delighted with the progress made during this quarter, highlighted by the commencement of Phase 2 clinical trial for our drug candidate IGC-AD1 for the safety and efficacy of the drug on agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease. This represents a milestone in our progress towards gaining FDA approval for IGC-AD1, which we believe has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease as the first and only low-dose, natural, THC-based candidate currently undergoing FDA trials. Moreover, our sales of natural products, which include gummies and pain relief creams, are seeing increased traction in the market. We’re encouraged by our third quarter results and look forward to driving continued expansion through the balance of fiscal 2023.”

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the quarter were approximately $1.5 million which dropped from last year’s $2.07 million. IGC attributed the decrease of $496,000 to a reduction in compensation, legal and marketing expenses.

Alzheimer’s Study

IGC noted that it expanded the number of sites participating in its Phase 2 clinical trial on IGC-AD1 for agitation in dementia from Alzheimer’s disease to a total of four – three in the U. S. and one in Canada. The company said has decided to increase the number of trial sites to between 10 and 12 from the originally planned four to five.

The company posted the following update on the study:

The trial will enroll 146 patients, with one half receiving a placebo and the other half receiving IGC-AD1. The goal of the trial is to evaluate and establish, over six weeks, the efficacy of IGC-AD1 in treating agitation in dementia from Alzheimer’s disease. Agitation affects about 76% of individuals with Alzheimer’s (Mussele et al., 2015), which affects about 11 million individuals in North America and Europe alone. In addition, agitation is a leading cause of hospitalization and a major factor in accelerating the cognitive decline of patients with Alzheimer’s (Kongpakwattana et al., 2018). Currently, there is no FDA-approved medication for treating agitation in Alzheimer’s. The company is positioning itself to offer the first natural tetrahydrocannabinol based medication for treating agitation in dementia from Alzheimer’s disease. The trial is registered on clinicaltrials.gov with NCT05543681.

IGC has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease, IGC-AD1 and TGR-63, which have demonstrated in Alzheimer’s cell lines the potential to be effective in suppressing or ameliorating key hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease such as plaques or tangles. IGC-AD1 is a low-dose tetrahydrocannabinol based formulation that is currently in a 146-person Phase 2B safety and efficacy clinical trial for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer’s (clinicaltrials.gov, NCT05543681). The company also markets two wellness brands, Holief and Sunday Seltzer. Holief targets women experiencing premenstrual syndrome and menstrual cramps, and Sunday Seltzer is a lifestyle, hemp-infused energy beverage brand.

Post Views: 205

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCan Psychedelics Combat Aging in Humans?

nextTwitter Eases up on Cannabis Marketing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

Twitter Eases up on Cannabis Marketing

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

IGC Updates Investors On Earnings, Alzheimer’s Study

@GreenMarketRpt – 5 hours

Can Psychedelics Combat Aging in Humans?

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.