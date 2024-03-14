Illinois craft breweries venture into murky waters of THC

This story was reprinted with permission from Crain’s Chicago and written by Ally Marotti.

There’s a new item appearing on tap lists at craft breweries around Illinois: THC-infused beverages.

The state’s craft beer industry has struggled since the pandemic. Ten percent of the state’s breweries have permanently closed in the past two years as taproom traffic failed to return to pre-pandemic norms and consumer drinking habits changed. The survivors are looking to THC-infused drinks as a lifeline.

“Consumption of beer has been declining. . . .(We) have to continue to find different channels of revenue or innovation,” said Mike Condon, co-owner of Noon Whistle Brewing. “We’re all looking at it as untapped potential — a new beverage space, if you will.”

The potential reward comes with risks. The often-effervescent drinks are not part of the state’s recreational marijuana economy because the THC added into them does not come from weed. It is extracted from hemp, which is less regulated in Illinois than its more potent cousin.

A 2018 federal law made it legal to farm hemp around the country and sell it between states, a luxury that the marijuana industry does not share. Under that law, hemp is legal if the plant’s THC content is less than 0.3% when it is dry. Processors can create potent THC distillate by extracting from a larger volume of hemp plants.

The legality of infusing that THC into beverages and selling them in a taproom or liquor store are, admittedly, murky. There is no law in Illinois regulating or taxing the sale of hemp-derived THC products. One was introduced last year, but its provisions are being negotiated. In other words: The products are legal because they are not illegal. Craft breweries around the state are deciding that the potential of a new revenue stream is worth the risk of operating in an unregulated market.

“The lack of regulation and guidance doesn’t create express authority to make this beverage,” said Ray Stout, executive director of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild. “But it does create an atmosphere where people who are looking for alternative income streams may feel the reward would outweigh any potential enforcement action.”

Hopewell Brewing in the Logan Square neighborhood is one of them. The eight-year-old brewery recently launched a THC-infused sparkling beverage that it calls Choom. The 8-ounce cans have 10 milligrams of THC. Hopewell also sells Choom Lite, with 3 milligrams of THC in the same size of can. Both drinks are nonalcoholic, have real juice and just a few calories.

The drinks are sold at liquor stores and in Hopewell’s taproom. Co-founder Samantha Lee said the brewery has taken measures to mitigate the risks of operating in an unregulated market. It put a QR code on the Choom cans that links to a hemp analysis, and trained its employees on how to spot customers that have had too much. It also worked with brewers who sell hemp-derived THC beverages in Minnesota, where such products are more regulated.

“We haven’t launched something like this before. For us, it’s worth it to risk this question mark we have around the regulation in order to be part of that initial excitement,” Lee said. “It’s another way to be welcoming to folks who may not be drinking as much.”

Consumer behavior has changed in the four years since the pandemic hit. Taproom sales — where the industry made 70% of its revenue pre-pandemic — did not fully recover. Craft beer sales from distributors to retailers such as liquor stores and restaurants also decreased.

Many consumers are switching away from craft beer, turning to wine, spirits and ready-to-drink canned cocktails, or drinking less altogether and opting for nonalcoholic options. Even with inflation factored in, nationwide in-store sales of craft beer are down 8.3% from two years ago, according to data from market research firm NIQ. In contrast, spirit-based ready-to-drink cocktail sales are up 49.9% during the same period. Nonalcoholic beer sales are up 25.8%.

Worsening matters is the massive debt load many breweries carry, taken on to survive the pandemic’s darkest days. Others expanded just before the pandemic hit and must grow to reach that increased capacity.

The almost 10-year-old Noon Whistle tripled the size of its Lombard brewery in 2019 and opened a second location in Naperville. That was about two-thirds complete when the pandemic hit in 2020.

With two locations and more brewing capacity, Noon Whistle’s revenue is growing, but it’s “just not what we expected,” Condon said. The brewery has been launching new products to help boost growth, including hard seltzer and nonalcoholic sparkling hop water. Noon Whistle launched a CBD-infused sparkling water called Pause about a year ago and last month rolled out Pause+, it’s hemp-derived THC-infused water.

The drinks have 2.5 milligrams of THC in a 12-ounce can. They come in three flavors: Wildberry, Tropicool and Lemon-Lime Lift.

“People are looking for more options,” Condon said.

Though craft brewers see big potential in the drinks, many remain prudent with their launches. It’s a way to mitigate the risk of operating in an unregulated market: Keep the revenue share of these beverages low, in case regulation wipes it out.

At Church Street Brewing Company in Itasca, owner Lisa Gregor is hoping its new THC-infused drinks will be “one of the things that kickstarts” growth. The brewery is working on getting its distillers license and opened a small restaurant to help diversify revenue streams. Gregor expects the THC-infused beverages to account for 5% to 10% of revenue.

“We’re just testing the waters right now,” she said. “We don’t want to go too fast.”

State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, introduced a bill last year that would regulate hemp-derived THC products using Illinois’ recreational cannabis law as a model. Sellers and producers of such products would need to be licensed, and the products would be taxed. There has been pushback, including from established cannabis companies. The bill, which sits in the rules committee, is being debated, Ford said.

Meanwhile, the unregulated industry continues to grow, said Bryna Dahlin, partner and chair of the cannabis industry group at law firm Benesch.

“This most likely already is a huge industry, and it’s only going to get bigger,” she said. “It’s going to be difficult to put the genie back in the bottle.”