Illinois Governor Opens Door to Cannabis Delivery

This story was republished with approval from Crain’s Chicago Business and written by John Pletz.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says cannabis delivery, which is currently illegal in Illinois but offered in other states, is an idea worth considering.

“At first blush, as long as it’s regulated – and as long as we make sure the person who is ordering it gets it, and they’re legally allowed to – it would seem to me the same as someone coming into a store,” Pritzker said when taking questions during a visit to Ivy Hall, a dispensary recently opened in Bucktown.

Delivery services are legal in states such as Michigan, Florida, California, Maryland, Nevada and others. Uber Eats recently began delivery in Toronto.

Pritzker wasn’t advocating for delivery, and he said Illinois “should examine the impact” in other states that allow it.