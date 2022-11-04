Illinois on Track for Another Record Sales Year

Recreational cannabis in Illinois continues to boom, with sales in October this year surpassing $131 million, according to state data.

Sales continue to grow annually, and with two months in the year left to go, the state is on track to beat its 2021 sales totals of $1.3 billion. Through October, adult-use sales totaled $1.2 billion, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

In 2020, the first full year of recreational cannabis sales, Illinois sold $669 million in cannabis products.

Visitors to the state have consistently accounted for nearly one-third of all adult-use sales in Illinois, with 31% of sales being to out-of-staters in October.

In addition, medical marijuana sales in Illinois hit $28.4 million for the month of October, according to data from the state Department of Public Health. Medical sales totals for the year so far are just under $294 million, and overall medical sales since 2015 have reached $1.5 billion.

And there’s likely only more growth on the way, with more retailers and other business types slated to launch in coming months.