   

Bureau

Illinois Rolls Out New $8.75 Million Social Equity Fund

John SchroyerNovember 11, 20223min1700

Related Articles

BusinessFinancialPublic

Planet 13 Feels Recession Pinch, Pursues Vegas Consumption Lounge

BusinessPsychedelics

Expediting Psychedelics Pain Treatment Using Pharma Connection

BusinessMarijuana MoneyVideos

Weekly Stash: November 11, 2022

Money used for specific categories won't need to be repaid.

The state of Illinois pledged $8.75 million to qualified social equity cannabis entrepreneurs for help in getting their companies operational, and much of the funding won’t have to be repaid.

According to a news release, the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will oversee the newly announced Direct Forgivable Loan Program.

“Pending the completion of a simplified documentation process, forgivable loan amounts between $50,000-$500,000 will be released immediately,” the department stated in the release.

Eligible recipients may get loans with 0% APR for 18 months, including no payments for that period, and money used for specific categories of expenses – such as rent, payroll, utilities, inventory, and legal expenses – will be forgiven as long as loan recipients provide receipts.

Craft growers can receive up to $500,000, manufacturers and infused product makers are eligible for up to $250,000, and transporters can obtain up to $50,000.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker called the cash infusion “a much-needed jumpstart for social equity applicants,” but at least some stakeholders are waiting to see if the state delivers on its promises, given the years-long delays the Illinois social equity program has already endured.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the state will disperse monies to at least 35 companies that have been awaiting state aid for cannabis cultivation, retail, distribution, and manufacturing ventures.

But a prominent trade association said the proof will be in the pudding, since the new loan program is a reboot of a much-criticized first attempt, which included interest rates of 8% for loan recipients and was moving too slowly to be of real use for entrepreneurs.

“This is great news, but I will be waiting to see the implementation,” Lisbeth Vargas Jaimes, executive director of the Illinois Independent Craft Growers Association, told the Sun-Times. “Everything with this process has taken so long.”

Vargas and other social equity stakeholders have voiced a number of concerns about the status of the Illinois program, particularly due to a March deadline for license recipients to get their companies up and running. Any that aren’t open for business by then could have their permits revoked, making time of the essence.

And startup capital has been hard to come by, the Sun-Times reported.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Commerce told the Sun-Times that the agency will be holding a second round of loans for social equity retailers as well. Details on that funding pool have not yet been released.

Post Views: 170

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

Arcview

previousWeekly Stash: November 11, 2022

nextExpediting Psychedelics Pain Treatment Using Pharma Connection

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 55 mins

Planet 13 Feels Recession Pinch, Pursues Vegas Consumption Lounge

@GreenMarketRpt – 1 hour

Expediting Psychedelics Pain Treatment Using Pharma Connection

@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

Illinois Rolls Out New $8.75 Million Social Equity Fund

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.