IM Cannabis Corp. to Lay Off At Least 20% of Workers in Major Restructuring

Israel-based IM Cannabis Corp. (Nasdaq: IMCC) (CSE: IMCC) announced Wednesday it will lay off at least 20% – and perhaps up to a quarter – of its employees in its Middle East home nation, in a restructuring push toward profitability.

“The company will be reducing its workforce in Israel by 20%-25% across all functions,” IM Cannabis stated in a press release, adding that the staff reductions and the corporate restructuring should be completed by midyear.

“The restructuring initiatives announced today follow our departure from the Canadian cannabis market to focus our resources on growth opportunities in Israel, Germany, and Europe,” CEO Oren Shuster said in the release.

“It further reflects our determination to continue with our strategic plan by maximizing efficiencies to create a leaner and more flexible organization to better suit the current market environment and our short- to mid-term objectives,” Shuster said.

Shuster projected cost savings of about CAD$3.5 million, or $2.5 million, thanks to the layoffs.

In addition, the company announced several C-suite changes in both IM Cannabis Corp. and various subsidiaries, including: