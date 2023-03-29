   

IM Cannabis Sales Improve as it Leaves Canada

Debra BorchardtMarch 29, 20233min2190

Related Articles

BusinessPsychedelics

Massachusetts Republican Wants to Cap Potential MDMA Therapy Costs

BusinessPublic

Unrivaled Brands Posts Profits, Reduces Liabilities 40% Following Restructure

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Good Shroom Co. Posts Loss for Second Quarter Despite Increase in Sales

IM Cannabis continued to refocus on Israel, Germany, and elsewhere in Europe.

IM Cannabis Corp. (Nasdaq: IMCC) (CSE: IMCC) grew revenue 46% in its fourth quarter, primarily due to the quantity of medical cannabis products sold.

The company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Revenue for IM Cannabis in the fourth quarter increased to $14.5 million versus $9.9 million in the same time period in 2021. In addition, a higher average selling price per gram realized from its portfolio of premium-branded cannabis products in Israel helped boost the top line. Losses in the quarter increased to $10.7 million versus last year’s loss of $8.7 million.

For the full year 2022 revenue increased 60% to $54.3 million versus $34.1 million in 2021. The company reported a loss in 2022 of $30.8 million versus 2021’s loss of $23 million.

“The fourth quarter marked another pivotal moment on our trajectory to growth and profitability,” CEO Oren Shuster said. “By commencing our exit from Canada, and the restructuring initiatives announced a few weeks back, we will be able to better focus our resources on growth opportunities in Israel, Germany, and elsewhere in Europe.

“We are determined to continue with our strategic plan by maximizing efficiencies to create a leaner and more flexible organization to better suit the current market environment and our short- to mid-term objectives,” Shuster continued. “We will continue building on the increasing demand and positive momentum in Israel and Germany, supported by strategic alliances with Canadian suppliers and a highly skilled sourcing team, to cement our leadership position in the markets we operate in.”

Cash Burn

IM Cannabis reported that it ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $2.4 million, compared with $13.9 million in Dec. 31, 2021. Total operating expenses in 2022 were $40 million, compared to $29.4 million in 2021. Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $13.3 million, compared to $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company said its Trichome business entered bankruptcy courts looking for a buyer, but that didn’t seem to happen. It is just winding down the business and liquidating the remaining assets.

Post Views: 219

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousColumbia Care Sales Fall in Fourth Quarter as Company Exits Markets

nextNova Cannabis Sees Record Revenue in 2022, Driven by Flexible Pricing, SNDL Partnership

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 53 mins

Massachusetts Republican Wants to Cap Potential MDMA Therapy Costs

@GreenMarketRpt – 1 hour

Unrivaled Brands Posts Profits, Reduces Liabilities 40% Following Restructure

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

Good Shroom Co. Posts Loss for Second Quarter Despite Increase in Sales

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.