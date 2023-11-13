   

IM Cannabis Sales Slip Despite Improved Margins in Q3

Adam JacksonNovember 13, 20234min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Ispire Records Net Loss Despite Strong Growth in Vape Sales

BusinessPublic

The Cannabist Revenue Flat as Maryland Market Grows

BusinessPublic

MediPharm Labs Adds M&A Back to Growth Strategy

The restructuring initiatives cut total operating costs by 34%.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) released its financial results for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, showing a mixed bag in the Israeli medical market as the company continues to slim down.

The Toronto-based company reported a 13% slump in revenue, dropping to $12.4 million from $14.2 million in the same quarter the previous year. The decline was partly due to adverse currency fluctuations, which contributed 6.4% to the revenue decline.

Despite the fall in revenue, IM Cannabis says it became more efficient during the period. The company’s gross margin rose to 22%, up from 20% in the same quarter last year, reflecting a stronger focus on high-margin products and cost-cutting strategies. The efforts were part of a broader restructuring initiative that also led to a 34% decrease in total operating expenses.

“We continued towards our goal of sustainable profitability,” CEO Oren Shuster said in a statement. “Our focus (is) on premium and premium plus in the Israeli market, where we are market leaders. On the flip side, we had to adjust our portfolio accordingly, to clean out the slow-moving mid and low range stock, which increased our sales volumes, but affected both our revenue and gross margin this quarter.”

The company sold approximately 2,558 kilograms of dried flower in the quarter, a meaningful rise from 1,453 kilograms in the previous year. However, the average selling price per gram fell due to heightened competition and discounted mid-range stock.

IM Cannabis’ net loss from continuing operations was $2.1 million, an improvement from the $4.5 million loss posted in the same period a year ago. The improvement was attributed to higher gross margins and a reduction in operating expenses.

The company ended the quarter with $1.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $2.4 million at the end of 2022. Total assets fell to $52.4 million, a 14% reduction from the previous year, while total liabilities also saw a decrease of 12%.

Operational highlights included the integration of operations between Israel and Germany, as the firm looks to “further drive efficiencies” in both markets.

“From supply to marketing and sales we are sharing information and working together as one team,” IM  Cannabis said on Monday.

The company noted that the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel could affect its operations, although the full extent of this impact remains uncertain.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAuxly Cannabis Group Reports Growth, Lowered Costs in Q3

nextConnecticut Marijuana Sales Near $25 Million in October

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.