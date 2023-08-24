   

Incannex Seeks FDA Approval for Psilocybin-Assisted Psychotherapy Program

Adam JacksonAugust 24, 20232min00

Related Articles

BusinessLegal

Ongoing New York Injunction Sparks Debate Over Retailers Eligible to Open

Business

Green Market Report Finance Awards: Top Investment Firm Entourage Effect Capital

BusinessPublicTechnology

Chicago Cannabis Fintech Claims FIS Killed Its Company

An independent review supported earlier positive findings.

Clinical-stage pharmaceutical Incannex Healthcare Ltd. (Nasdaq: IXHL) is moving forward with a new psychotherapy treatment program using psilocybin, the company announced Thursday.

The Melbourne, Australia-based firm will ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the green light to begin clinical trials in the U.S. for its Psi-GAD therapy. Its subsidiary, Psychennex Pty Ltd, started preparing an investigational new drug application to submit to the FDA.

The company expects the final results from their current trial by early 2024 at the latest. The application to the FDA will detail the safety, effectiveness, quality, and other data about the firm’s psilocybin treatment.

Earlier this year, preliminary results from a Phase 2 trial at Monash University indicated that the psilocybin treatment likely had a noticeable benefit over a placebo.

“Interim statistical analysis predicted that there was a greater than 85% chance of the trial showing statically significant benefit for the psilocybin treatment arm versus the placebo arm at the conclusion of the trial period,” the company wrote.

An independent review supported these findings and saw no safety concerns, it said.

“The interim analysis and the progress made by Dr. Liknaitsky and his team at Monash University has empowered us to fast-track various strategic business decisions to hasten the development of the therapy,” CEO Joel Latham said in a statement.

“Our organization is consistently fortifying its position as a frontrunner within the psychedelic research sector, and we eagerly anticipate the results from our Phase 2 trial upon its completion.”

The announcement received approval from Incannex’s board.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHigh Times Names 5th CEO in 5 Years

nextBig Plan Holdings Buys PA Retail Spot from Ascend for $3.25M

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.