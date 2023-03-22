   

Industry Trade Orgs Plead for SAFE Banking Hearing

John SchroyerMarch 22, 20235min1160

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

Daily Hit: March 21, 2023

BusinessCultivationPrivate

New York Cannabis Store Adds Potency Disclaimers to Some Products

BusinessPublic

Tinley’s Sheds Weight as California Cannabis Beverage Market Tightens

But SAFE doesn't appear to be enough for some Democratic leaders.

The SAFE Banking Act hasn’t even yet been reintroduced in either the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives, but cannabis industry trade groups aren’t waiting. They’re already asking for a Senate hearing on the upcoming bill, which is intended to open up the broader U.S. banking system to state-legal cannabis companies.

In a letter to members of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, a quintet of marijuana industry trade organizations begged lawmakers to “prioritize cannabis banking,” due to the industry being “at severe risk of being continually targeted by criminal activity.”

The letter, which was sent to Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Tim Scott (R-SC), the chairman and ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, respectively, was signed by:

  • National Cannabis Roundtable
  • National Cannabis Industry Association
  • U.S. Cannabis Council
  • Minority Cannabis Business Association
  • National Hispanic Cannabis Council

Industry Letter to Senate Banking on SAFE 3.21.23

But the letter is something of a Hail Mary, since there are so many moving parts, politically speaking, said Mike Correia, chief lobbyist for NCIA. The chief concern now, he said, is that Congress is preoccupied with how the U.S. banking system itself is on the brink, following the collapse of Signature Valley Bank and other financial institutions.

“You can just see, Republicans are going to come out and say, ‘Our financial system is collapsing, and you’re focused on cannabis banking? What’s your problem?’ That will be the talking point,” Correia said. “The last thing you can do is have a cannabis banking hearing before you have a hearing on the collapse of banks.”

But Correia is still optimistic about SAFE Banking based on what he’s heard from Congressional offices since January. That’s a shift from the end of the last Congressional session, which adjourned in December. The new Congressional make up was a wild card, with a Democratic Senate and Republican House, which can’t seem to agree on anything, let alone marijuana reform.

Still, getting any reform bill through remains a tough hurdle to clear, Correia said, particularly because some high-profile Democratic supporters of SAFE Banking have for months been floating the possibility of adding new provisions to the bill to make it a so-called “SAFE Banking Plus,” Correia said.

But a new version of SAFE hasn’t been released with new language for lawmakers to debate.

“The issue is always going to be 60. What are 60 senators going to agree on?” Correia said. “Is that SAFE? Is it SAFE Plus? What does SAFE Plus look like? Is it expungement? Is it social equity? How many provisions are going to be added to Plus before you start losing votes?”

He predicted that if last session’s version of SAFE Banking were to be reintroduced, it could pass both chambers “easily.” But whether Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic leaders like Sens. Cory Booker and Sherrod Brown will be on board is a different matter.

“That’s the big $64,000 question,” Correia said. “How far are (Democratic Senate leaders) willing to go? Because they’ve already said, ‘We want to do more than just SAFE.’ So they want SAFE Plus. It’s how much of that ‘Plus’ that’s going to be the key.”

Correia believes the political will is there to get SAFE Banking – or some version of it – through to President Joe Biden for his signature, but whether it will actually happen still has several hurdles to clear.

Post Views: 116

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDaily Hit: March 21, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

Industry Trade Orgs Plead for SAFE Banking Hearing

@GreenMarketRpt – 8 hours

Daily Hit: March 21, 2023

@GreenMarketRpt – 9 hours

If you haven’t bought a ticket to the Summit on Thursday, we will have onsite registration.

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.