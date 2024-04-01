   

Innocan Pharma revenue skyrockets, but bottom line still in the red

John SchroyerApril 1, 20242min00

Related Articles

Business

Maryland awards 174 social equity licenses

BusinessLegal

Better Made sues Michigan cannabis companies for trademark infringement

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

FSD Pharma cuts losses and expenses for 2023

The company also completed a $1.5 million capital raise just last month to help propel it through 2024.

Canada-based tech firm Innocan Pharma Corp. (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTC: INNPF) released audited financial results for 2023 on Monday, affirming that its preliminary results last month were on the mark, with $13.7 million in total revenue for the year but a $4.2 million total comprehensive loss.

Despite being in the red for last year, CEO Iris Bincovich said the company’s growth strategy – including its reliance on subsidiary BI Sky Global Ltd. – “enabled us to exceed our financial targets” for the year.

The company noted in a news release that its revenue was up a whopping 534% year-over-year from the $2.6 million in 2022, while losses were down 61%. Gross profit also skyrocketed by 568% to $12 million for the year, up from $2.1 million the year prior, Innocan reported.

The company also completed a $1.5 million capital raise just last month to help propel it through 2024.

But it also disclosed a $3.9 million negative cash flow for 2023 and an accumulated deficit of over $33 million, which the company said “raise material uncertainties may cast significant doubt upon the Group’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

Operations going forward, the company said, would depend on “proceeds from capital fundraising and future revenues.”

Bincovich also said Innocan is focused on gaining U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its CBD-based drug that aims to treat chronic pain.

“We remain committed to our vision. It is definitely an exciting time for Innocan Pharma,” Bincovich said in the release.

As of Dec. 31, Innocan had $6.8 million in total assets, including $3.8 million in cash, against $2.5 million in total current liabilities.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSafe Harbor posts record revenue, loan growth in 2023

nextThe Daily Hit: April 1, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.