Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Jumps on Q4 Earnings

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) saw its stock price jump quickly upon release of its fourth-quarter earnings from 2022, which revealed $70.5 million in revenues, a 20% jump from a year prior.

IIP’s stock rose by 1.7% in after-hours trading on Monday following its earnings report release, Seeking Alpha reported, and the company’s acquisition rampage is continuing into 2023, signifying that IIP’s plan is to continue gobbling up as much marijuana real estate as it can, given the profits it’s made with the approach thus far.

At the close of 2022, IIP reported it had 12% debt offsetting its $2.6 billion in assets and generated $276.4 million in revenues for all of 2022. Acquisitions brought IIP’s portfolio to 110 properties in 19 states last year, it reported. And almost none of its debt matures until 2026.

Already this year, IIP bought a Pennsylvania cannabis grow from TILT Holdings and leased the property back to the company in a “long-term” deal worth $15 million.

But there are also signs of potential trouble in IIP’s latest quarterly report that echo issues the company has had collecting on rent from some of its cannabis business tenants, including California-based Kings Garden, which it said had just paid off $825,000 in outstanding rent. Kings Garden is also apparently looking to sell or merge, IIP reported.

That’s only one of IIP’s headaches, however. The real estate firm also negotiated new tenant deals with multiple major cannabis companies that are looking for working capital and is still weathering several tenant defaults.

Overall rent collections have taken a 5% dip since the third quarter. That includes $8.6 in unpaid rent last year from four companies:

California-based Kings Garden

Vertical, also based in Californai

Green Peak in Michigan

An affiliate of Parallel in Pennsylvania

Some of the hurdles IIP has dealt with in recent months as the broader U.S. cannabis industry has struggled include: