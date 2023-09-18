   

Institutional Investors Open Wallets For Columbia Care, Canopy Growth

Debra BorchardtSeptember 18, 20234min00

Related Articles

BusinessLegal

New York Battling Judge Over Exemptions to Cannabis Retail License Pause

BusinessSpotlight

Green Market Report Michigan Awards: Best Ancillary Products Cryo Cure

BusinessPublic

Florida Sees More Consolidation as Medical Cannabis Sales Soar

It seems investor interest in the cannabis sector is returning. Cannabis heavyweights Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) and Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) both inked large private placements with institutional investors. Capital has been especially tight in the industry for the past two years and these deals could indicate that investors are feeling more positive about the future of cannabis companies.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth reported it entered into subscription agreements, dated September 18, 2023, with certain institutional investors in a private placement offering of 22,929,468 units at a price per Unit of $1.09 to raise approximately $25 million. In addition to that, the investors also hold an over-allotment option to buy up to an additional 22,929,468 at the same price for another $25 million on or before Nov. 2, 2023.

Canopy Growth said the money would be used to further strengthen its financial position and is expected to be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Columbia Care

Columbia Care announced that it also entered into subscription agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 22,244,210 units at a price of C$1.52 per Unit to raise C$33.8 million or approximately $25 million. Columbia Care said it plans to use the proceeds from the offering to reduce its outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

In addition to the first $25 million, the investors will have the option to buy another $25 million in additional units at a price equal to the Issue Price, upon written notice to the Company at any time up to 45 days following the initial purchase. The units will be subject to limited lock-up requirements.

Columbia Care also entered into a non-binding agreement with the investors with respect to the repurchase by the company of up to $25 million of the principal amount of their holdings in the 6.0% senior secured convertible notes due June 2025, the purchase price of which would be payable in common shares.

In addition, Columbia Care said it is in continued discussions with certain holders of its 13% senior secured notes due May 2024 to exchange their 2024 Notes for the 9.5% senior secured notes due February 2026 on a one-for-one basis.

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew York Battling Judge Over Exemptions to Cannabis Retail License Pause

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.