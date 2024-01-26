   

Interstate cannabis commerce lawsuit dropped in Oregon

The plaintiff noted the fight wasn't over and "big things are coming on this front very soon."

A federal lawsuit filed in Oregon by a cannabis company hoping to overturn a state law prohibiting the export of marijuana has been voluntarily dismissed, without stating exactly why, only referring to the canceled legal action as a “procedural move.”

The plaintiff in the case, Jefferson Packing House LLC, said in a statement that it would continue to fight for a “national cannabis market” that embraces interstate trade, Law360 reported.

“State prohibition on interstate commerce in cannabis remains unconstitutional. [Wednesday’s] procedural move does not change any of that. Big things are coming on this front very soon,” the company said.

Jefferson Packing House sued Oregon in 2022, arguing that the state’s prohibition on cannabis exports across state lines violates the U.S. Constitution’s Dormant Commerce Clause, a federal provision that protects the rights of private companies to do business across state lines.

Oregon authorities rebutted in court filings that the Dormant Commerce Clause doesn’t apply to the marijuana trade because cannabis remains federally illegal as a Schedule I narcotic.

Courts thus far have been split on the question of whether the Dormant Commerce Clause applies to state-legal marijuana businesses, given the conflict with federal law. A federal judge in Washington state ruled earlier this month that it does not, for the same reasoning as Oregon, that the clause doesn’t apply because of federal prohibition.

But an earlier decision from the First Circuit Court in Maine two years ago found the opposite. That ruling overturned a state residency requirement for cannabis business ownership, declaring it unconstitutional.

Maine’s ruling has since given hope to many cannabis industry insiders who want to see state borders nullified so they can ship and sell marijuana products across all 50 states, or at least in state markets that have embraced legal cannabis.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

