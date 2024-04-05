Iowa moves to tighten hemp rules, expand cannabis program

The Iowa Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would impose stricter regulations on the state’s rapidly growing consumable hemp product market, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch.

The bill, HF 2605, has now been sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds for consideration.

Under the proposal, consumable hemp products would be limited to 4 milligrams of THC per serving and 10 milligrams per container. The bill also:

Mandates warning labels on the products

Imposes an age limit of 21 for purchase

Introduces additional restrictions and penalties related to the possession, sale, and manufacturing of hemp products.

Supporters of the bill argue that the regulations are necessary to ensure that people are not using hemp products as a substitute for the state’s low-oil THC medical program, which requires a doctor’s recommendation. They also cite concerns about the safety and recreational use of inebriating hemp-derived products.

“The medical cannabidiol program actually puts an individual with a doctor to get these products, that’s the biggest distinction,” Council Bluffs Republican Dan Dawson said. “The Iowa hemp program has none of those barriers there.”

He argued that implementing “guardrails” on hemp products is necessary to protect Iowans and encourage those with diagnosed conditions to seek assistance through the medical cannabidiol program.

However, the bill wasn’t without its critics. Some Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns about the potential unintended consequences for individuals who depend on hemp products for medical purposes outside of the official program.

“I think we’re not hitting the nail on the head here when it comes to being able to help Iowans that are seeking out this as an alternative to maybe taking other prescription medications, and increasing quality of life, helping them,” Urbandale Democrat John Forbes said during debate last month.

In a related move, the Senate Ways and Means Committee passed Senate Study Bill 3186, which would impose a 2.5% excise tax on the sales price of consumable hemp products. Dawson said that measure would help address current tax disparities between alcohol and hemp product retailers.

The Senate also approved a separate bill that would double the maximum number of licenses available for medical cannabis dispensaries in the state.

Iowa has one of the strictest medical marijuana programs in the U.S.