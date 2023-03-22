   

Irwin Naturals Buys Keta Media

Debra BorchardtMarch 22, 20234min2010

Related Articles

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Wesana Health Sells IP To Lucy Scientific

BusinessPublic

Vext Science Revenue Ticked Down in 2022 as Arizona Sales Flat

Business

Exclusive Interview: New York’s Cannabis Czar on the Legal Market’s Long Play

Marketing company expected to help clinic expansion.

Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN) (OTC: IWINF)  has acquired Keta Media, LLC, dba Ketamine Media as of March 17, 2023 in a deal initially announced in September 2022. While the amount paid for the company wasn’t disclosed, it was said to be all cash and that Irwin would assume certain debts of Keta Media. Ketamine Media is the nation’s foremost advertising company dedicated to raising awareness about the clinical use of ketamine.

“We are delighted to welcome the Ketamine Media team to the Irwin Naturals family,” said Klee Irwin, founder, and CEO of Irwin Naturals. “We believe that acquiring Ketamine Media will propel us to new heights in the ketamine therapy market, as we collaborate to deliver cutting-edge marketing solutions for our clients.”

The company said that the acquisition represented two significant milestones in Irwin’s growth strategy for its Emergence clinics in the mental health industry. “Firstly, the acquisition is anticipated to have a positive impact on the company’s annualized EBITDA. Secondly, the addition of this premier marketing agency showcases Irwin’s capacity to attract top-tier talent as it aims to establish the world’s largest network of psychedelic mental health clinics, said a company statement.

Chris Walden, CEO of Ketamine Media, added, “We are committed to maintaining the high level of service our clients have come to expect. This deal provides us with growth capital, allowing Ketamine Media to rapidly expand our advisory services, significantly benefiting all our clients. We aim to foster greater collaboration within this emerging sector among local market providers. In our discussions with Irwin Naturals, we discovered shared values and goals, including a mutual commitment to helping our existing clients achieve the outcomes that initially led them to partner with Ketamine Media. We have full confidence in Irwin Naturals’ strategic vision to become a leading international brand of psychedelic mental health clinics.”

Through this acquisition, Irwin plans to expedite the establishment of new potential clinic locations and harness Ketamine Media’s expertise to enhance utilization rates at its existing and future Emergence clinics.

Irwin recently decided against acquiring Braxia Scientific. Last week, Green Market Report wrote that Klee Irwin said that the decision was made due to “a lack of a clear business rationale” for the company to close the deal. The CEO expressed disappointment but added that the decision was necessary for the company’s long-term growth and value creation. The company said it remains committed to exploring opportunities to drive a longer upside.

Post Views: 201

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVext Science Revenue Ticked Down in 2022 as Arizona Sales Flat

nextWesana Health Sells IP To Lucy Scientific

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

Wesana Health Sells IP To Lucy Scientific

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

Irwin Naturals Buys Keta Media

@GreenMarketRpt – 4 hours

Vext Science Revenue Ticked Down in 2022 as Arizona Sales Flat

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.