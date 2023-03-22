Irwin Naturals Buys Keta Media

Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN) (OTC: IWINF) has acquired Keta Media, LLC, dba Ketamine Media as of March 17, 2023 in a deal initially announced in September 2022. While the amount paid for the company wasn’t disclosed, it was said to be all cash and that Irwin would assume certain debts of Keta Media. Ketamine Media is the nation’s foremost advertising company dedicated to raising awareness about the clinical use of ketamine.

“We are delighted to welcome the Ketamine Media team to the Irwin Naturals family,” said Klee Irwin, founder, and CEO of Irwin Naturals. “We believe that acquiring Ketamine Media will propel us to new heights in the ketamine therapy market, as we collaborate to deliver cutting-edge marketing solutions for our clients.”

The company said that the acquisition represented two significant milestones in Irwin’s growth strategy for its Emergence clinics in the mental health industry. “Firstly, the acquisition is anticipated to have a positive impact on the company’s annualized EBITDA. Secondly, the addition of this premier marketing agency showcases Irwin’s capacity to attract top-tier talent as it aims to establish the world’s largest network of psychedelic mental health clinics, said a company statement.

Chris Walden, CEO of Ketamine Media, added, “We are committed to maintaining the high level of service our clients have come to expect. This deal provides us with growth capital, allowing Ketamine Media to rapidly expand our advisory services, significantly benefiting all our clients. We aim to foster greater collaboration within this emerging sector among local market providers. In our discussions with Irwin Naturals, we discovered shared values and goals, including a mutual commitment to helping our existing clients achieve the outcomes that initially led them to partner with Ketamine Media. We have full confidence in Irwin Naturals’ strategic vision to become a leading international brand of psychedelic mental health clinics.”

Through this acquisition, Irwin plans to expedite the establishment of new potential clinic locations and harness Ketamine Media’s expertise to enhance utilization rates at its existing and future Emergence clinics.

Irwin recently decided against acquiring Braxia Scientific. Last week, Green Market Report wrote that Klee Irwin said that the decision was made due to “a lack of a clear business rationale” for the company to close the deal. The CEO expressed disappointment but added that the decision was necessary for the company’s long-term growth and value creation. The company said it remains committed to exploring opportunities to drive a longer upside.