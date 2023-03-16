   

Irwin Naturals Drops Bid to Buy Braxia Scientific

Adam JacksonMarch 16, 20234min2490

Related Articles

BusinessLegal

New York Cannabis Coalition Sues State Over Recreational Market Rollout

BusinessPublic

Cresco Labs Records $180M Loss in Q4, Misses on Revenue

BusinessPublic

Lowell Farms Sells Off Parts to Satisfy Debts

Irwin said there was a 'lack of a clear business rationale' to complete the deal.

Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN) (OTC: IWINF) said that it no longer plans to buy Braxia Scientific Corp. (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF), an unexpected reversal after the two struck a deal to combine forces in January. Closing had been planned for this month.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Irwin CEO Klee Irwin said that the decision was made due to “a lack of a clear business rationale” for the company to close the deal.

The CEO expressed disappointment but added that the decision was necessary for the company’s long-term growth and value creation. The company said it remains committed to exploring opportunities to drive a longer upside.

While unexpected, the backtrack is not as surprising as it would have been a few years ago, considering the latest market environment.

Additionally, the federal government announced last month that it would formally end the public health emergency sometime during the first half of the year, throwing a wrench in virtual psychedelic therapy programs born from pandemic lockdowns. Those had relied on an exception to the Ryan Haight Act that permitted prescribing of controlled substances such as ketamine by telemedicine during the emergency order.

Another psychedelic firm, Field Trip, stated in its own earnings report last month that it would be “evaluating its strategy” around its virtual ketamine therapy program due to the change and apparently stopped enrolling new clients for it.

The acquisition by Irwin could have been a lifeline for Braxia, which is still in the startup stage and has relied on share capital financing to fund research, development, and other expenses.

Despite having $715,820 in working capital, Braxia has yet to turn a profit and has accumulated losses of more than $108 million, according to its latest earnings report released earlier this month.

Braxia management acknowledged that these losses raise concerns about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern, though it still believes that the company’s current working capital is enough to sustain them for at least another year. If the assumption proves incorrect, the company’s assets and liabilities may need to be restated on a liquidation basis, which could have significant consequences down the line.

Post Views: 249

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson covers the cannabis industry for The Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri statehouse for The Columbia Missourian and has written for The Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants, and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCresco Labs Records $180M Loss in Q4, Misses on Revenue

nextNew York Cannabis Coalition Sues State Over Recreational Market Rollout

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

New York Cannabis Coalition Sues State Over Recreational Market Rollout

@GreenMarketRpt – 5 hours

Irwin Naturals Drops Bid to Buy Braxia Scientific

@GreenMarketRpt – 6 hours

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.