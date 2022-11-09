Irwin Naturals Mental Health Clinics to Enter Pacific Northwest

Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN) (OTC: IWINF) (FRA: 97X) will expand its chain of psychedelics mental health clinics into the Pacific Northwest. The company reached a binding, arm’s length agreement to acquire the assets of Tri-Cities Infusion & Wellness Clinic PLLC, which is located in Kennewick, Washington.

The acquisition is an all-stock deal, but the total consideration will not be released until close.

This will be the first facility in Washington for Irwin Naturals Emergence and the 17th facility the chain has signed on or acquired across eight different states.

“We believe this type of treatment has the capacity to change the way we care for mental health in this country,” Klee Irwin, CEO of Irwin Naturals, said in a news release. “We’ve sought to move to the front of this market by moving fast while also being incredibly selective.”

Tyler Thornock and Ben Clark are the co-owners of the clinic, which opened in April 2019. Both are certified registered nurses with special training for anesthesia.

The clinic offers ketamine infusion, which has been used to treat a variety of mood disorders. It also offers nutrient IV infusions, aesthetic procedures, and regenerative treatments such as platelet-rich plasma injections.

The chain, Irwin Naturals Emergence, previously announced agreements with a total of 16 clinics located in seven different states. Last month, it announced an acquisition agreement with a clinic in Idaho.