   

Agrify

Jushi Makes Money Moves

Debra BorchardtDecember 12, 20224min2120

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

MariMed CEO Bob Fireman Passes Away Unexpectedly

BusinessPrivate

Michigan’s Marijuana Market Freefall

Business

Experts Predict New York Cannabis Taxes Will Undercut Legal Market

Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF) made some financial moves as the year winds down. Jushi announced the second closing of its previously announced private offering of 12% second lien notes and detached warrants to purchase the company’s subordinate voting shares at an exercise price of $2.086. Jushi also entered into a sale-leaseback situation on equipment.

Debt Deal

To date, Jushi has closed on an additional $3 million for a total of $72 million in gross cash proceeds and issued $72 million aggregate principal amount of Notes and approximately 17 million of warrants to investors in the Notes. As of September 30, 2022, the company had approximately $209 million in principal amount of total debt, excluding leases and property, plant, and equipment financing obligations.

The company stated that the Notes will mature on December 7, 2026, and will bear interest of 12.0% per annum, payable in cash quarterly, and will be guaranteed by certain of the company’s direct and indirect domestic subsidiaries and secured by second priority liens on certain assets. In connection with the Offering, the purchasers of the Notes also received four-year Warrants at 50% coverage with an expiry date of December 7, 2026, at an exercise price per share equal to $2.086.

Entities affiliated with Jim Cacioppo, Jushi’s Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder, subscribed for $3.0 million of the Notes, and Denis Arsenault, a significant stockholder of the company, subscribed for $14.4 million of the Notes. Based in Switzerland, Arsenault acquired 3,452,595 warrants of Jushi. Each Warrant entitles him to buy one subordinate voting share of the Issuer at a price of $2.086 until December 7, 2026.

Sunstream Gets Warrants

Last week, Jushi changed its existing $100 million Senior Secured Credit Facility with SunStream Bancorp. Under the terms of the Amended Acquisition Facility, Jushi’s loan will be a first lien term loan capped at $65 million, bear an interest rate of 11% per annum, payable quarterly, will no longer carry a standby fee, and will mature on December 31, 2024. The financial covenants in the Amended Acquisition Facility have been changed to remove the total leverage ratio covenant and replace it with a minimum quarterly revenue covenant. Additionally, in connection with the Amended Acquisition Facility, the company has made a one-time issuance to SunStream of 2.0 million subordinate voting share purchase warrants issued at $2.086.

Equipment Financing

Jushi entered into an equipment lease financing facility with XS Financial (OTCQB:XSHLF) (CSE:XSF), together with a related equipment funding commitment of up to $10 million valid through August 2, 2023, subject to the terms and conditions of such facility agreement. Within that commitment and pursuant to such facility agreement, the Company expects to conduct approximately $2.0 million in sale-leasebacks of certain company-owned equipment, subject to customary closing conditions. Further, the company also plans to draw down an additional $1.9 million on an Arlington, Virginia real estate mortgage facility in the first quarter of 2023.

Post Views: 212

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

Agrify

previousMariMed CEO Bob Fireman Passes Away Unexpectedly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 1 hour

Jushi Makes Money Moves

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

MariMed CEO Bob Fireman Passes Away Unexpectedly

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

Michigan’s Marijuana Market Freefall

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.