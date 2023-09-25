   

Labor Judge Rules Dispensary Must Bargain with Union Despite Election Loss

John SchroyerSeptember 25, 20233min00

Related Articles

BusinessPrivate

New York Brand Leader Says Survival Will Be ‘Tough’ For Many Without More Stores

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: September 26, 2023

Business

Alaska Eases Rules on Cannabis Ads, Free Samples

The decision is the result of a new standard established by the NLRB last month.

A federal administrative law judge handed a significant victory to the United Food and Commercial Workers Union in a ruling last week when it ordered a Massachusetts dispensary to negotiate with the union despite the fact that the UFCW lost an election last year to represent the company’s staff.

The judge, who oversees cases filed with the National Labor Relations Board, found that the cannabis retailer I.N.S.A. Inc. had illegally fired pro-union workers and thus poisoned any possibility for a fair election, Reuters reported.

The ruling, by Boston-based Administrative Law Judge Andrew Gollin, is the first to apply a brand-new pro-union standard from the NLRB that stems from an August case, Reuters reported. The new legal precedent means unions can argue they represent workers despite having lost workplace elections when there’s evidence of unfair labor practices by the employer.

Gollin found that the I.N.S.A. Inc. case fit the bill, and that the company was guilty of anti-union activity.

As such, Gollin ordered the cannabis shop to negotiate with the UFCW Local 1445 on employment contracts for its workers, and also ordered the company to rehire and pay back pay to two employees that had been fired over union activities.

However, the underlying legal case that created the new NLRB standard is being appealed to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. From there, it could go to the U.S. Supreme Court, and thus could be reversed down the line, Reuters reported.

Unions such as the UFCW and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters have been making inroads with cannabis workers for years and have also increasingly turned to federal unfair labor practice complaints as a form of leverage during negotiations with marijuana businesses. Strikes have also become more common.

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSEC Sues Disgraced Tree of Knowledge CEO Over Fraudulent Pivot

nextThe Daily Hit: September 25, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.