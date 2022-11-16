   

Las Vegas Blunt Brunch Slideshow

November 16, 2022

This year’s Blunt Brunch was a sold-out affair as the women in cannabis came together to eat and have some blunt conversations. The event was hosted by founders Parisa Rad and Adelia Carrillo and featured inspirational speakers and networking. There was lots of glitz and glam as the females of cannabis came dressed to slay. They say when you feel like you look your best, you feel more confident – and there was no shortage of confidence in this group.

