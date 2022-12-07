   

Agrify

Lawsuit Filed in Sweden Against Facebook Parent in Juicy Fields Case

Joanne CachaperoDecember 7, 20224min2770

Related Articles

Business

Cannabis Wholesale Numbers Keep Trending Down

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: December 6, 2022

Business

Weedmaps Lays Off 25% of Staff

More than 800 plaintiffs from 50 countries signed onto the case.

Swedish attorney Lars Olofsson filed a class action suit against Facebook and Instagram parent Meta in connection with the cannabis Ponzi scheme Juicy Fields. Plaintiffs in the case number more than 800 individuals from 50 countries.

The suit alleges that Meta was grossly negligent and “failed to control who they allowed to use the platforms, and in direct violation of Meta’s own terms of service.” Charges filed against Meta include Swedish penal code violations for fraud, aggravated fraud, as well as aiding and abetting fraud and aggravated fraud.

Olofsson filed suit in district court in Luleå, Sweden, because Meta has a global server center located in the area.

“This is where the crime has been committed because it is from these servers that the clients have been exposed to Juicy Fields’ scam,” he said.

After being fined and banned from trading by German finance regulator BaFin in June, Juicy Fields was shut down by mid-July. According to Olofsson, up to 2 billion euro is missing from investors accounts, affecting thousands in countries all over the world but particularly in Spain, France, Portugal, Germany, the Netherlands, and Malta.

As precedent for holding large tech platforms responsible for due diligence regarding illegal activities by their affiliates, advertisers, or clients, Olofsson previously cited a case in which the plaintiff accused credit card company VISA with providing payment processing for distribution of child pornography on adult media platform Pornhub. While the case is ongoing, VISA and Mastercard moved to suspend card payments for advertising on Pornhub and its parent company Mindgeek in August after a motion to dismiss the case was denied.

The recent debacle at billion-dollar bitcoin exchange FTX also heightened scrutiny on fintech platforms that use aggressive media marketing tactics to promote risky investment schemes.

On Nov. 15, a class action lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Florida that charged FTX with misleading customers, resulting in billions of dollars in damages for investors.

Also named in the suit are several celebrities that promoted FTX, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Brady’s ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry; Kevin O’Leary of ABC’s Shark Tank; and comedian Larry David, who appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for FTX. The Golden State Warriors were named as well, after partnering with FTX to display the company logo on the team’s home court.

As in the Juicy Fields case, FTX is accused of targeting “unsophisticated investors.” Edwin Garrison, a plaintiff in the FTX case, said endorsements and marketing influenced him to trust the company and invest funds that now appear to have been lost.

Beleaguered former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was interviewed by CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin on Nov. 30 at the DealBook Summit and said, “I didn’t ever try to commit fraud on anyone.”

Juicy Fields Lawsuit - Luleå District Court, Sweden – English-4

Post Views: 277

Joanne Cachapero

VIEW ALL POSTS

Agrify

previousThe Daily Hit: December 6, 2022

nextCannabis Wholesale Numbers Keep Trending Down

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 4 hours

Cannabis Wholesale Numbers Keep Trending Down

@GreenMarketRpt – 4 hours

Lawsuit Filed in Sweden Against Facebook Parent in Juicy Fields Case

@GreenMarketRpt – 11 hours

The Daily Hit: December 6, 2022

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.