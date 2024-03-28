Leafly blames ‘continued turbulence’ in cannabis for $9.5 million loss in 2023

Online cannabis advertising platform and marketplace Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) had a tough 2023, posting a $9.5 million loss for the calendar year that included a $500,000 net loss in the fourth quarter, which ended on New Year’s Eve.

The company lost nearly a third of its retail accounts over the 12-month period and warned in its annual filing that it doesn’t have enough cash to repay $29.7 million in debt that’s scheduled to come due in January 2025. At the end of the year, Leafly had just $15.3 million in the bank, down from $24.5 million a year prior.

As a result, Leafly’s financials include a going concern qualification, which it said is “an important priority” for the company to resolve in coming months.

CEO Yoko Miyashita said in a press release that the cannabis industry as a whole has been enduring “continued turbulence,” which affected Leafly’s bottom line.

Full-year revenue was $42.3 million, down from $47.4 million in 2022. At the same time, Leafly slashed losses and operating costs. Quarterly losses were down more than tenfold year-over-year from $5.8 million to half a million, and the annual operating loss was slashed from $28 million in 2022 to just $7.1 million in 2023. Operating expenses were also cut to $44.5 million from $69.5 million year-over-year.

“We are now better equipped to offer the right product at the right price to the right customer, and serve as a trusted matchmaker, connecting retailers and brands with high-intent consumers,” Miyashita said in a press release.

Still, the net loss overall is a major shift for Leafly, which posted a $5.1 million profit for 2022. But warning signals had been flashing throughout the past year and a half, as cannabis companies have tightened their belts.

Leafly responded last year with headcount reductions and by shuttering its news division in favor of a more brand-focused customer-centric product platform. Leafly finished 2023 with 131 employees, down from 204 the year before.

The company also projected that it’ll pull in $9 million in revenue for the first quarter of 2024, roughly flat from the $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of last year. That, however, was down from $12.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The cost-cutting wasn’t enough to retain all of Leafly’s paying clients from 2022 to 2023. The company finished the year with 4,075 retail accounts, down 30% from 5,806 a year prior. However, that was partially offset by a 21% boost in the average revenue per account, up to $672 from $554.

CFO Suresh Krishnaswamy said in the release that for the coming year, Leafly’s primary focus will be “running our business efficiently, reducing cash burn, and investing in the areas of the business with the greatest potential for growth.”

Leafly concentrated much of its energy last year on finding new efficiencies and ways to save capital, the company reported, including:

Boosting collection efforts on outstanding invoices and removing non-paying accounts from its system.

Initiating an overhaul of revenue operations, which it hopes will reduce costs in the company’s “support structure.”

Increasing the Leafly website functionality to provide more ways for cannabis brands to connect with customers.

Leafly finished the year with $21.8 million in total assets, including $15.3 million in cash, against $34.2 million in total liabilities.