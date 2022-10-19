   

Bureau

Leafly Cuts 21% of Staff in Quest to Cut Costs

StaffOctober 19, 20223min2540

Related Articles

Business

Circle K Owner Doubles Down on Cannabis Bet in Florida

BusinessPublic

Tilray Bullish on Alcohol as Cannabis Profits Shrink

BusinessPublic

Green Organic Dutchman Merges With BZAM

Annual cash savings are expected to be $16 million beginning in 2023, primarily due to reduced headcount.

Leafly (Nasdaq: LFLY), an online cannabis information resource and marketplace, announced Tuesday that it would cut 21% of its workforce as part of new cost-saving measures.

The company said the news would affect 56 positions, which would be eliminated through layoffs and attrition. Leafly expects a one-time cash restructuring charge for the layoffs of about $500,000 in the fourth quarter.

In addition, the company realigned its cost structure in response to changing market conditions, resulting in additional expected cost savings.

Overall, annual cash savings are expected to be $16 million beginning in 2023, primarily due to reduced headcount.

These cost-cutting measures allow the company to prioritize growth opportunities, realign its expense structure, and preserve capital while strengthening its financial position, the company said in the news release.

“These reductions will help preserve our ability to respond to opportunities as this industry continues to mature and expand, and allow us to more effectively manage our capital,” CEO Yoko Miyashita said. “In addition to cutting costs, we have taken a close look at our structure to ensure we are prioritizing the most meaningful parts of the business.”

Chief Operating Officer Sam Martin also will depart the company, effective Dec. 31.

Preliminary Third Quarter Financial Results

In preliminary financial guidance for the third quarter, Leafly expects revenue to reach $11.8 million. This is up roughly 8% year over year, but down 2.5% from the second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $5 million-$6 million.

The company reported taking a “more conservative view” of the second half of 2022 when it released its second-quarter results in August. At that time, Leafly also announced a hiring freeze in response to the macroeconomic conditions.

“We made progress in the quarter on our long-term objectives. Concurrently, we have encountered challenges in our less mature markets and seen signs that customers are more cautious with their ad budgets,” CFO Suresh Krishnaswamy said at that time. “We remain focused on our execution and managing our expenses carefully.”

Leafly plans to release its full third-quarter financial results on Nov. 10.


Post Views:
254

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

Illinois Women in Cannabis

previousLocal Modiv Fights Back Against Jersey City Denial

nextGreen Organic Dutchman Merges With BZAM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

We respect your privacy. See our privacy policy.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

Circle K Owner Doubles Down on Cannabis Bet in Florida

@GreenMarketRpt – 4 hours

Tilray Bullish on Alcohol as Cannabis Profits Shrink

@GreenMarketRpt – 6 hours

Green Organic Dutchman Merges With BZAM

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

We respect your privacy. See our privacy policy.