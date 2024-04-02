   

Lifeist fourth quarter revenue falls to $4.7M, cuts losses

Adam JacksonApril 2, 20242min00

The firm is trying to see some net income instead.

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending Nov. 30, 2023, showing falling revenue as the company tries to pull itself out of the red.

The company reported a fall in net revenue to $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, versus $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net loss was $6.3 million, versus a loss of $8.1 million in the same period in 2022.

Gross profit before inventory adjustment rose to $2 million, representing a 42% gross margin, the highest in the company’s history. The improvements was attributed to Lifeist’s strategic focus on high-margin activities and operational efficiency.

For the full year 2023, net revenue from continued operations was $21.7 million, slightly lower than the $22.1 million reported in 2022. Gross profit before inventory adjustment increased to $6.6 million, with margins expanding from 27% to 31%. The adjusted EBITDA loss also improved to $13.8 million in 2023, compared to $18.5 million in 2022.

“Despite the challenging landscape, we are committed to building Lifeist into a diversified wellness company with high-margin business units,” CEO Meni Morim said in a statement.

The company also announced that Faraaz Jamal has stepped down from his leadership position with Mikra Cellular Sciences, a Lifeist subsidiary, due to health reasons. Morim expressed gratitude for Jamal’s contributions and wished him the best.

Lifeist ended the year with a negative working capital position of $300,000 million and $1.5 million worth of cash and cash equivalents.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report.

