Live Blog: Horizons Psychedelic Conference

Debra BorchardtOctober 12, 20221min1620
Post Views:
162
Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.
Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.
We respect your privacy. See our privacy policy.
Former Oregon Regulator to Head New York City Cannabis Department https://t.co/PXWe7QD1n0
Mainstream Psychedelics Coverage, Conferences Expanding https://t.co/CLWdVjQYDp
Charlottes Web Inks Sponsorship Deal With Major League Baseball https://t.co/9IyMxQMuzH
Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.
We respect your privacy. See our privacy policy.