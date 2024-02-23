Los Angeles court awards ‘naive’ cannabis lender $2.8 million

Judge Bruce Iwasaki awarded cannabis lender Levon Mgrdichian $2.8 million but chided the lender calling him ‘gullible’ and ‘naive’ for not doing any due diligence regarding the investment.

The business deal began in 2017 when Levon Mgrdichian entered an oral agreement with Tony Mavusi that ultimately led to Mgrdichian loaning Mavusi and other parties over $2.8 million, none of which, was ever paid back. Mgrdichian also sued Paul Motal, Pyramid Technologies, Inc., and Professional Business Properties, Inc., but the Judge did not find Motal responsible.

Gullible lender

The business arrangement began in 2017 with Mgrdichian giving Mavusi a check for $100,000 to complete the construction of a cannabis growing facility. The court document went on to say that a few weeks later, a secured promissory note was executed for $318,000 plus interest payable to Mgrdichian or his father, cross-defendant Haig Mgrdichian by the two entities allegedly controlled by Mavusi, Pyramid Technologies, Inc. and Professional Business Properties, Inc.

Levon Mgrdichian wrote three more checks to Pyramid totaling $218,000. He alleged that the notes for the loans were secured by deeds of trust as well as Mavusi’s personal guaranty. Mavusi asked for another million dollars to buy a facility, but then requested another $1,446,300 to purchase the facility. When the Mgrdichian’s began asking for the loaned money to be returned, Mavusi suggested the funds weren’t loans.

Instead, Mavusi claimed that the investment made Mgrdichian a part owner and not a lender. Mavusi also claimed that some of the money was repaid in “product,” but couldn’t support that claim in court.

The judge also pointed out that even Levon Mgrdichian seemed confused about the definition of the payment. He told the courts he was a lender but also an owner. The judge wrote, “He seemed unaware of the inconsistency that the amount he invested could be both a loan and an equity stake in ownership.” The judge said that Mavusi took advantage of Levon Mgrdichian’s lack of business sophistication. The court found that there was little evidence to support any ownership in the operation and concluded the money was a loan and not an ownership investment.

The court chastised Levon Mgrdichian for transferring vast amounts of money without due diligence, legal advice, or even written agreements. The court noted that Mgrdichian never checked Pyramid’s financial records.

Personal bank

Mavusi treated the money as if it were his money to spend. The court document stated that he used the money for his expenses, including jewelry and luxury cars. The court also called Mavusi evasive and untruthful. Continuing with the colorful descriptions, the judge wrote, “The Court finds that Mavusi was more knave than fool, and he, jointly with his companies, are liable to Plaintiff in the sum of $2,844,300, plus interest and costs.”

1805000-1805693-pyramid technologies ruling cannabis