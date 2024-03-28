   

Lowell Farms revenues decrease as company’s restructuring continues

Debra BorchardtMarch 28, 20244min00

Related Articles

Business

DEA on the receiving end of cannabis policy demands from GOP Senators, House Dems

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Atai cash purse down nearly half despite lower spending

BusinessFinancialPublic

Silver Spike sees NAV drop at the end of 2023.

The company's third-party relationships are beginning to bear fruit.

Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE: LOWL) (OTCQX: LOWLF) announced audited revenue and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 as sales dropped. Net revenue in the quarter ending December 31, 2023, decreased 19% to $7.5 million versus $9.3 million for the fourth quarter in 2022. On a positive note, Lowell Farms said it jumped by 21% from $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. Unfortunately, the net loss grew to $13.1 million for the quarter versus a net loss of $11.1 million in 2022. However, it did fall sequentially from a net loss of $20.2 million in the third quarter.

Full-year results

Net revenue for 2023 fell 35% to $28.3 million. The net loss for 2023 grew to $37.3 million versus a net loss of $24.6 million for 2022. The company noted that during 2023, there was impairment expense including $13.2 million related to the Lowell Brand intangible assets, $9.1 million related to long-lived assets at the cultivation facility, and $1.9 million of other intangible assets.

In February 2024, Lowell Farms named Jamie Schniedwind as Chief Financial Officer. Cash increased at the end of 2023 to $2.3 million from 2022’s $1 million.

“As we move through 2024, Lowell stands today as a restructured company. The challenges of the past year have been formidable, but our team’s resilience and determination have propelled us through,” said Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ainsworth. “Our strategic decisions have now positioned us favorably and we expect to see a positive impact on the company in the quarters ahead. With our focus sharpened and our foundation strengthened, we are grateful to remain in this ever-evolving landscape that is the California cannabis industry.”

One of those decisions included terminating its lease agreement for Zabala Road which has resulted in a legal tangle with the landlord. In September 2023, Lowell and the Landlord reached a settlement amending the terms of the Zabala Road Lease and reaching an agreement on all rent-related issues. The landlord terminated the Zabala Road Lease in October 2023. In October 2023, Lowell filed a lawsuit for breach of contract to enforce the settlement terms. The Landlord filed counterclaims and unlawful detainer action against the company, claiming damages of more than $36 million, which the landlord claims are based on an analysis of accelerated rent due through the end of the term of the Zabala Road Lease, along with attorney’s fees, improvements, and other undefined costs. That case is ongoing.

Third-party party

The company’s cultivation figures have dropped, however, its processing of third-party flower has increased. Lowell Farm Services processed approximately 116,762 pounds of wet-weight third-party flower in the fourth quarter of 2023 yielding approximately 5,720 pounds of finished flower compared to 70,000 pounds in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company has also leaned into working with third-party brands. Lowell said it had brought on 16 additional third-party brands to round the offerings to dispensary partners. It placed these third-party brands in over 650 dispensaries throughout California. Sales of third-party brands generated revenue of approximately $2.5 million for 2023 compared to a negligible amount of revenue for 2022.

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous22nd Century to split stock after cannabis, hemp exits

nextSilver Spike sees NAV drop at the end of 2023.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.