Lowell Farms revenues decrease as company’s restructuring continues

Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE: LOWL) (OTCQX: LOWLF) announced audited revenue and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 as sales dropped. Net revenue in the quarter ending December 31, 2023, decreased 19% to $7.5 million versus $9.3 million for the fourth quarter in 2022. On a positive note, Lowell Farms said it jumped by 21% from $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. Unfortunately, the net loss grew to $13.1 million for the quarter versus a net loss of $11.1 million in 2022. However, it did fall sequentially from a net loss of $20.2 million in the third quarter.

Full-year results

Net revenue for 2023 fell 35% to $28.3 million. The net loss for 2023 grew to $37.3 million versus a net loss of $24.6 million for 2022. The company noted that during 2023, there was impairment expense including $13.2 million related to the Lowell Brand intangible assets, $9.1 million related to long-lived assets at the cultivation facility, and $1.9 million of other intangible assets.

In February 2024, Lowell Farms named Jamie Schniedwind as Chief Financial Officer. Cash increased at the end of 2023 to $2.3 million from 2022’s $1 million.

“As we move through 2024, Lowell stands today as a restructured company. The challenges of the past year have been formidable, but our team’s resilience and determination have propelled us through,” said Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ainsworth. “Our strategic decisions have now positioned us favorably and we expect to see a positive impact on the company in the quarters ahead. With our focus sharpened and our foundation strengthened, we are grateful to remain in this ever-evolving landscape that is the California cannabis industry.”

One of those decisions included terminating its lease agreement for Zabala Road which has resulted in a legal tangle with the landlord. In September 2023, Lowell and the Landlord reached a settlement amending the terms of the Zabala Road Lease and reaching an agreement on all rent-related issues. The landlord terminated the Zabala Road Lease in October 2023. In October 2023, Lowell filed a lawsuit for breach of contract to enforce the settlement terms. The Landlord filed counterclaims and unlawful detainer action against the company, claiming damages of more than $36 million, which the landlord claims are based on an analysis of accelerated rent due through the end of the term of the Zabala Road Lease, along with attorney’s fees, improvements, and other undefined costs. That case is ongoing.

Third-party party

The company’s cultivation figures have dropped, however, its processing of third-party flower has increased. Lowell Farm Services processed approximately 116,762 pounds of wet-weight third-party flower in the fourth quarter of 2023 yielding approximately 5,720 pounds of finished flower compared to 70,000 pounds in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company has also leaned into working with third-party brands. Lowell said it had brought on 16 additional third-party brands to round the offerings to dispensary partners. It placed these third-party brands in over 650 dispensaries throughout California. Sales of third-party brands generated revenue of approximately $2.5 million for 2023 compared to a negligible amount of revenue for 2022.