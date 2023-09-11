   

Maine Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Top $21 Million in August

John Schroyer September 11, 2023

Sales are expected to surpass last year's figures in October.

Maine had its hottest month yet in August in the recreational marijuana sector, with sales topping $21.6 million, according to figures from the state Office of Cannabis Policy.

That brings Maine’s total for the year in the recreational sector to $140.1 million, along with another $137 million in medical sales through the end of June, according the Department of Administrative and Financial Services. (Medical cannabis sales for July and August are not yet available.)

The August recreational market saw more than 377,000 transactions for $12.7 million in “usable cannabis,” $5.3 million in concentrates, and $3.5 million in infused products, according to the OCP breakdown.

The overall trend fits with annually increasing cannabis sales in Maine over the past few years. In 2021, recreational marijuana sales hit $82 million, but in 2022 that almost doubled to $159 million. At the current rate, the state will surpass last year’s total sales by sometime in October.

