   

Maine Sells More Than $200M of Cannabis in 2023

Adam JacksonJanuary 11, 20242min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Judge Not Swayed In Patent Battle Over Epidiolex Patents

BusinessLegalPrivate

Alabama Medical Cannabis Licensing Stalls (Again) Amid Conspiracy Claims

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: January 11, 2024

Consumers have enjoyed lowering prices over the past few years, to operators' chagrin.

Maine marijuana retail revenue eclipsed $200 million in 2023 after cannabis companies in the state sold more than $19 million worth of product in December alone, the state’s Office of Cannabis Policy reported this week.

The year’s $216.9 million in sales represents growth of 36% increase over the previous year’s $159 million mark, with more than 3.7 million transactions, according to data from the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

Rising revenue last year, however, came against the backdrop of falling prices as a glut of product in the crowded market threatens operators’ profits.

The price of cannabis has been trending down since its peak during the program’s rollout in 2020 and dropped about 16% over the year from $9.23 to $7.77 in 2023.

Even so, the state hit its sales record in August, with revenue totaling $21.6 million for the month.

A breakdown of the December sales shows more than 338,000 transactions, which includes:

  • $11.3 million in traditional cannabis products
  • $5 million in concentrates
  • $3.1 million in infused products.

Medical sales have fallen since the state launched licensed adult-use sales in October 2020, though the program has seen more than its fair share of issues after a state report concluded that nearly half of the medical cannabis commercially available in that market was tainted with yeast, mold, pesticides, or some other contaminant.

New Frontier Data previously estimated that Maine’s adult-use market will top around $243 million in annual revenue in 2025.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDC Council Moves to Crack Down on Cannabis Gray Market Gifting

nextThe Daily Hit: January 11, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.