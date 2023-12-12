   

MAPS Submits New Drug Application to FDA for MDMA Treatment

John SchroyerDecember 12, 20234min00

Related Articles

BusinessPrivate

Closure of Skymint Cannabis Grow Offers Opportunity for Struggling Industry

BusinessLegalPublic

Investor Sues MjLink for Bogus Numbers

BusinessPublic

Canopy Growth Stock Dips on Share Consolidation

The FDA has 60 days to decide if the application will be accepted for review.

One of the leading psychedelics industry’s research organizations, the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, has at long last filed its formal New Drug Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the final step before many of the 13 million post-traumatic stress disorder patients in the U.S. can start being treated with MDMA.

The application was filed by the MAPS Public Benefit Corp. and is the first-ever submission to the FDA for a psychedelic-assisted therapy regimen, according to a statement from MAPS.

It’s also a step MAPS has been working toward for years.

“The filing of our NDA is the culmination of more than 30 years of clinical research, advocacy, collaboration and dedication to bring a potential new option to adults living with PTSD,” Amy Emerson, CEO of the MAPS PBC, said in the statement.

Emerson said she also hopes that the application, if approved, will drive more investment into further research on medical applications of various psychedelics.

The application itself was for MDMA to be utilized “in combination with psychological intervention, which includes psychotherapy, or talk therapy,” along with possibly other therapies from certified healthcare providers.

The FDA now has 60 days to determine whether the application will be accepted for review. If it is, the application could be granted in as little as six months, but could take up to 10 months, meaning it could easily be another year until MAPS is able to bring the MDMA treatment to market.

If the application is ultimately successful, it would also require the FDA to reschedule MDMA from a Schedule I narcotic to a lower level that allows physicians to prescribe the drug.

The two MDMA therapies that underwent clinical trials by MAPS PBC had “no adverse events” among test subjects and both “met the primary endpoint” in the medical studies. MAPS PBC finished six Phase 2 and two Phase 3 clinical studies, and findings were previously published in the journal Nature Medicine.

“Today is a historic day for health care in the United States,” Cody Shandraw, managing partner of Ambria Capital and the president of Healing Realty Trust, said in a press release. “MDMA-assisted therapy represents a new day in how mental and behavioral health is treated in our country and we applaud the entire MAPS organization.”

Shandraw noted that there’s still a lot of work to be done, however, to adapt the health care infrastructure so as to make psychedelic treatments accessible in coming years to patients, which will likely include:

  • Training professionals in psychedelic therapies.
  • Opening more treatment clinics.
  • Getting even more psychedelic treatments approved by the U.S. federal government.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFirst Recreational Marijuana Product Recall Issued in New York

nextMichigan Man Who Sued NY Over Cannabis Licensing Goes After Washington State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.