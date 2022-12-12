MariMed CEO Bob Fireman Passes Away Unexpectedly

MariMed, Inc. (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD) announced that Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and co-founder Robert Fireman died unexpectedly on December 11, 2022. The company said it will provide further information on succession once the Board has had an opportunity to determine the best path forward.

“Bob Fireman worked tirelessly and passionately until his last day as Chairman and CEO of MariMed to fulfill our mission of improving people’s lives, much as he did as a philanthropist who cared so deeply about the people and community around him,” said Jon Levine. “He was my business partner and dear friend, and I look forward to honoring his legacy by achieving our shared vision for the Company. He was one-of-a-kind and will be deeply missed by his family, his wide circle of friends, the cannabis community that he helped build, and the entire MariMed family.”

The company statement noted that Fireman served as CEO of MariMed since 2017 and a member of its Board of Directors since the company’s formation. An early pioneer and visionary in the industry, under his leadership the MariMed team applied for and was awarded legal cannabis licenses in several states across the United States and developed and operated state-of-the-art, regulatory-compliant cannabis cultivation, production, and retail facilities.

MariMed Leadership

Fireman led the company’s successful transformation to a plant-touching, highly profitable multi-state operator that cultivates, produces, and distributes award-winning cannabis products that are top-sellers in the markets in which they are available. They include the premium flower brand Nature’s Heritage, Betty’s Eddies fruit chews, K-Fusion precision-dosed, chewable mint tablets, and more.

Prior to MariMed, Bob developed a number of successful businesses across diverse industries. He created Consumer Card Marketing, Inc (CCMI), which pioneered the implementation of card-based loyalty marketing programs for 50,000 retail, grocery and drug stores and was later sold to a division of News Corporation. Later, he created and now sits on the Board of Directors of Sky Vegetables, a hydroponic farming company that delivers fresh produce to lower-income citizens in the Bronx, New York.

A practicing attorney for over 30 years, Mr. Fireman’s legal acumen and entrepreneurial experience in diverse industries served were instrumental in navigating MariMed through the complex, highly-regulated, emerging cannabis industry. Mr. Fireman is survived by his wife and partner of nearly 30 years, Ellen Porter Fireman.

“On behalf of the entire MariMed family, we extend our deepest condolences to Ellen and the Fireman and Porter families,” said Mr. Levine.