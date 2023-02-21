   

MariMed, Schwazze Active in Acquisitions

Debra BorchardtFebruary 21, 20235min3880

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

Daily Hit: February 21, 2023

BusinessPrivate

Michigan Suspends Licenses of Cannabis Processor over Illicit Product, Pesticides

BusinessLegalPrivate

OCM Claims Variscite Application Score Too Low for a License

MariMed

MariMed, Inc. (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD) announced it is buying the operating assets of troubled medical dispensary Ermont, Inc. located in Quincy, MA. Ermont is presently in receivership with a court-appointed receiver Opus Consulting Partners LLC. Opus and MariMed negotiated this transaction with court approval. Boston Business Journal reported in June 2021 that Ermont was being sued for $21.8 million by Teneo Funds SPVi. Tilt Holdings (OTC: TLLTF) sold the debt to Teneo for $1.25 million in 2021, plus a portion of future collections. Tilt Holdings acquired the debt in 2018 and then extended a line of credit to Ermont.

“We are thrilled to announce this pending and accretive transaction. The proceeds for this acquisition come from our recently announced credit facility with Chicago Atlantic, the purpose of which is to accelerate our growth plan with transactions like this,” said Jon Levine, MariMed’s Interim Chief Executive Officer. “Massachusetts is a fantastic market and maximizing our footprint there has long been one of our top strategic priorities, and this agreement gets us significantly closer to that goal.”

Plans For Adult-use

The acquisition includes two Host Community Agreements with the city of Quincy, one of which is to conduct adult-use cannabis sales. MariMed is applying with the CCC for approval of adult sales and plans to expand the existing medical dispensary to accommodate the increased traffic. Additionally, the company said it plans to repurpose the cultivation facility for its pheno-hunting activities. The statement said it would allow MariMed to move pheno-hunting out of New Bedford and use the freed space for much-needed additional capacity of their award-winning Nature’s Heritage flower. The acquisition, which is subject to approval by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (“CCC”), will provide the Company with its third dispensary in Massachusetts, substantially completing its buildout to the maximum allowable by state regulations.

Schwazze

Schwazze (NEO: SHWZ) (OTCQX: SHWZ) announced it was buying Cannabis Care Wellness Centers, LLC and Green Medicals Wellness Center #5, LLC also known as Smokey’s. The deal is valued at $7.5 million and will be paid as $3.75 million cash and $3.75 million in stock at closing. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023 upon receiving licensing approvals.

“We are excited to bring our Star Buds operations to Garden City and Fort Collins. Bringing our operating playbook to two key cities in northern Colorado allows us to deliver our brands, product assortment and our dedicated service to customers in new neighborhoods as we continue to go deep in the state,” said Nirup Krishnamurthy, President of Schwazze.

This acquisition continues Schwazze’s deliberate expansion in Colorado and, upon closing, will bring the company’s total number of Colorado dispensaries to 27. The company also has stores in New Mexico. Last week, Schwazze opened an R.Greenleaf Paseo store in New Mexico.  This brings R.Greenleaf’s total number of New Mexico retail dispensaries to 17.

Post Views: 388

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMedMen Looks to Sell Assets in Arizona, Illinois & Nevada

nextUnrivaled Brands Finds Growth Under Leadership of Cookies CFO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 1 hour

Daily Hit: February 21, 2023

@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

Michigan Suspends Licenses of Cannabis Processor over Illicit Product, Pesticides

@GreenMarketRpt – 5 hours

OCM Claims Variscite Application Score Too Low for a License

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.