Maryland awards 174 social equity licenses

The Maryland Cannabis Administration recently awarded 174 social equity cannabis licenses via a a lottery. The MCA had the option to select up to 179 applicants across more than 40 unique lottery pools.

The state said it received more than 1,500 applications that were eligible for selection across the pools. Overall, 1,700 applications were sent in.

The lottery drawing was live streamed on the MCA’s website – cannabis.maryland.gov – with selected application numbers being announced at the time of each lottery draw. The MCA will also posted the list of selected numbers after the lottery. Selected applicants were told they would get additional communications by the MCA following the drawing event.

To have been eligible for the lottery, an applicant first had to verify their social equity status. The CRA defined a social equity applicant as an applicant that is at least 65% owned and controlled by one or more individuals who have lived for at least five of the past 10 years, attended at least five years of public school in a disproportionately impacted area, or attended a qualifying institution of higher education in the state for at least two years.

Of the 1,500 applications:

874 were for standard and micro dispensaries

449 were for standard and micro growers

192 were for standard and micro processors.

The largest number of applicants who met the minimum requirements for licensing came from:

Montgomery County (89)

Prince George’s County (87)

Baltimore County (78)

Baltimore City (64)

Anne Arundel County (64)

A total of 1,270 passing applications, or 84% of all passing applications, self-reported that they were minority- and women-owned businesses. Of these, a total of 753 passing applications self-reported they were African American or Black-owned businesses, 248 self-reported they were Asian-owned businesses, and 43 self-reported they were Hispanic or Latino-owned businesses.

Maryland market

Maryland voters approved legalizing marijuana during the 2022 general election, and the laws went into effect one July 1 last year. Since then total sales have hit $754 million, as of February 2024. Year-to-date sales are already at $177 million for 2024.