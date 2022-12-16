   

Agrify

Maryland Cannabis Commission Chief Stepping Down

John SchroyerDecember 16, 20223min1160

Related Articles

Business

New York Unveils Dispensary Verification Tool, Doubles Down on Gray Market

BusinessPublic

MJBiz CEO Chris Walsh Stepping Down

BusinessMarijuana MoneyVideos

Weekly Stash December 16, 2022

Oversight of Maryland's cannabis industry will shift to the Maryland Alcohol Tobacco Commission in 2023.

One of the top marijuana regulators in Maryland for the past five years is leaving her post, effective New Year’s Eve.

According to a news release from the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, the organization’s chairwoman, Tiffany Randolph, announced her resignation at the commission’s meeting this week and thanked her colleagues for their work.

“Over the past five years, commissioners and staff have established Maryland as a model medical cannabis program and helped prepare the state for a transition to an expanded medical and adult-use market,” Randolph said in the release, referring to the state’s upcoming recreational cannabis market following the victory of a ballot measure last month.

It’s still not clear when the recreational market in Maryland may launch, but the medical marijuana market has been active since 2017, the same year that Randolph was named to the commission.

Randolph served initially as one of several commissioners, then was named vice chair in 2019, before being appointed chairwoman of the commission last year.

Randolph – who is Black – also helped oversee the issuance of 14 cultivation and processor licenses to minority- and women-owned businesses, making Maryland’s medical marijuana industry “among the most diverse” in the country, according to the release. Maryland has 102 retailers, 18 cultivators, 19 processors, and five testing labs as of earlier this year.

Under Randolph’s leadership, the commission also focused on streamlining regulations to favor medical cannabis patients and small businesses, according to the release. Rule changes under her watch included:

  • Lengthening patient registrations, to six years from three.
  • Cutting patient registration fees by 50%.
  • Reducing patient registration wait times, “from two weeks to two days or less.”

Following the success of the recreational marijuana ballot question in November, the responsibility for overseeing the cannabis market will also shift, from the Medical Marijuana Commission to the Maryland Alcohol Tobacco Commission at some point next year.

In the interim, the commission’s vice-chair, Dr. C. Obi Onyewu, will succeed Randolph as head of the commission.

The change also comes in advance of a necessary regulatory framework for the adult-use marijuana market, which state lawmakers will have to approve in coming months before recreational cannabis possession becomes legal in July 2023, if the state is to have legal regulated sales.

Post Views: 116

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

Agrify

previousNew York Unveils Dispensary Verification Tool, Doubles Down on Gray Market

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

Maryland Cannabis Commission Chief Stepping Down

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

New York Unveils Dispensary Verification Tool, Doubles Down on Gray Market

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

MJBiz CEO Chris Walsh Stepping Down

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.